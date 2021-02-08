According to Epic, more Epic Store exclusive products will be available in the future.





Screenshot: Epic Games (Other)

Epic offended a lot of people when big games like Metro Exodus and Borderlands 3 were first revealed on the PC for a limited time at the Epic Games Store. It is said that more monopoly transactions are now underway.

When asked about what the Epic Store’s exclusive products seem to be calming at this point, Epic Games representatives told PC Gamer that there will be more exclusive products than ever released in the next two years. .. According to a rough calculation by PC gamers, over 100 games have had some exclusive rights in the Epic Games Store since it was launched in December 2018. This means that over 100 games with some sort of exclusivity will be available on the next platform. A few years.

It’s still clear if all of them will be as big as the Borderlands 3, which had been monopolized for six months, or the Metro Exodus, which finally appeared on Steam a year after its February 2019 release. not. The first Epic Game Store exclusive was Supergiant Games’ hit indie roguelike game. Red Hook Studios announced in October last year that it would take a similar approach to Darkest Dungeon 2 and release it in Early Access on the Epics storefront sometime earlier this year. Meanwhile, blockbusters like Ubisofts Far Cry 6 will be available simultaneously on the Epic Games Store and Uplay, skipping Steam.

The Epic Games Store exclusivity has been controversial in the past, with some angry fans pretending to launch ugly harassment campaigns online. It is pulled because of the last-minute transaction.

G / O media may receive fees

God knows that competition between platforms can be good, and that Steam needs to be improved, especially when it comes to community toxicity and mitigation. But when the platform competed for a new release, it sometimes led to new confusion. The latest example of this was Hitman 3, which was released exclusively on the Epic Games Store last month, even though Hitman 2 was released on Steam.

If one of the new Hitman’s selling points was to incorporate levels and player progression from the previous one, this might not have been a big deal. Steam players were initially told that they would need to repurchase Hitman 2 from the Epic Games Store in order to play levels within Hitman 3. Later, developer IO Interactive announced that it would reverse the course and work on a fix. The launch of Hitman 3s was confusing for other reasons, but the forced shift between store ecosystems certainly didn’t help.

Based on Epic’s latest remarks, these hiccups don’t seem to have persuaded them to change course. Take a closer look at what future monopolies will look like later this week. Epic Games announced this morning at its spring showcase on February 11th that it will share more news about its upcoming launch lineup.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos