Microsoft will remove the old Edge browser from all Windows 10 PCs on April 13th.





The new version of Microsoft Edge browser is here … but the old legacy version of Microsoft Edge is also until April 13th. At that point, the new Windows update will completely remove the legacy version of Edge from your PC.

Microsoft has introduced a new version of Microsoft Edge as part of the October 10, 2020 Windows update. This concludes the line for older versions of Microsoft Edge. Virtually all versions of Windows, from version 1803 (updated April 2018) to version 20H2, also known as Windows 10 October 2020 Update, are affected by this patch. Officially, support for legacy versions of Edge will expire on March 9, after which browsers will no longer receive security updates.

Microsoft promises that if an older version of Edge is docked in the taskbar, the new version will also be carried over to the new version. However, if you want to keep the obsolete version for the old days, you don’t have that option. The new patch completely removes the old version of Edge.

It retains the option to skip the patch (not yet named) altogether. Microsoft warns about the rest: Microsoft said in a blog post that it is not recommended to skip this update. Cumulative monthly security updates for Windows provide critical updates for the Windows 10 operating system.

Microsoft’s latest Edge browser is a major upgrade to the old Edge. Microsoft has built a new Edge on Chromium, which is the same foundation as Google Chrome. As a result, you can take advantage of many of Chrome’s features, including the vast ecosystem of plugins. Microsoft has added new features not found in traditional Edge, such as a password generator. To be fair, the old Edge provided some very nice improvements to PDF features and e-books. Microsoft is gradually adding this to the new version of Edge.

Note: There may be a small fee for purchasing something by clicking on the link in the article. Read Affiliate Link Policy for more information.

