This obscene 7-screen laptop has only 1 hour of battery life





The Aurora 7 laptop seems to have been lifted straight from the imagination of a Hollywood prop builder working on a bad hacker flick. However, with seven foldable screens, it’s unlikely that anyone can actually use this beast on their lap. A mobile conversion workstation for those who need more screen space than a monitor space.

Created by a British company called Expanscape, Aurora 7 is a very mere prototype at this stage of the game (as evidenced by the widespread use of 3D printed parts), but it’s truly mobile for everyone from developers. From content creators designed to be workstations to computers that don’t need to be left at home to well-funded gamers looking for a more immersive experience.

With an Intel i9 9900K processor with 64GB of DDR4 RAM and an NVIDIA GTX 1060 series graphics card, Aurora 7 comes with 2TB of hard drive storage and additional 2.5TB of SSD storage, plus all the ports you might need. I am. Expand its capacity further. However, the protagonist of the show is a complex mosaic of screens containing four 17.3-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) LCDs. Two in portrait mode, two in landscape, all three small 7-inch screens press 1920 x 1200 pixels, and one is in place. On a laptop wrist rest.

Perhaps even more impressive is the bag, even though all of these screens fold to create a flat profile and are large enough to hold a 4.3-inch laptop weighing 26 pounds. It is designed to be carried in a bag. The creators of Aurora 7 want to reduce their weight to 22 pounds once they’ve said everything, but this isn’t the laptop you want to take home to the office and take home every day. This is a machine for creating custom wheeled carts.

Aurora 7 currently only exists in prototype format, but Expanscape is proposing to sell its work to consumers who demand more pixels than previously found on laptops. However, not only does the company not disclose pricing information, but interested buyers need to sign an NDA that promises to keep track of how much they actually paid for their mobile workstations. In general, prototypes are always more costly than consumer versions of gadgets, given the time and cost of creating individual parts. Thousands on the production line can save you a lot of money, but don’t expect Aurora 7 to be close to affordable when it’s released to the public.

