Go swimming with the Lazy Lake Challenge Guide





February 8, 2021 16:28 EST

Going for a swim on Lazy Lake seems like a daunting challenge in Fortnite’s Chapter 2, Season 5, Week 10.

Despite Fortnite’s 10th week challenge leaking before launch and seemingly easy to complete, players face a variety of issues. First, players were confused by the Dance Near Pleasant Park Challenge. Some gave vague explanations about how close they should be to the park to dance. Currently, some other players are having a hard time completing the Go For A Swim At Lazy Lake Challenge.

Where exactly do you swim?

One thing that can be a bit confusing about the challenges you go to swim in Lazy Lake is the fact that you don’t have to swim in the pools or lakes in the area. More precisely, the name of the challenge should be “Swim near Lazy Lake”. The best way to complete this challenge is to swim in the lake on the south side of Lake Lazy or on the river west of the aforementioned location. .. Most of the players who swam in these two areas completed the challenge successfully.

There is one important unwritten rule that you need to pay attention to: Make sure you land on the ground before going for a swim. After the match started, some players who jumped directly into the water to complete the challenge couldn’t nail it. Therefore, be sure to stop by a place on land before you start swimming.

Fortnite will receive a limited-time Valentine’s Day update this week, including new cosmetics, items and skins. The Season 5 Week 11 Challenge has also been leaked and features some unique quests with a Valentine’s day feel. Before attending the new event, Epic Games unveiled a new character bundle and new emotes for the game.

Fortnite is now available on the Epic Games Store on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

