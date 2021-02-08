Take-Two has outperformed expectations and boasts an “incredibly strong holiday season.”





news

Today, Take-Two Interactive Software has announced its financial results for the third quarter of the 2021 fiscal year.

Published February 8, 2021 Giuseppe Nerva

Today, Take-Two Interactive Software has announced its financial results for the third quarter of the 2021 fiscal year, which is relevant for the period October 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020.

Below you can see a summary of the company’s performance for the quarter.

GAAP net income was $ 860.9 million. Diluted GAAP net income per share increased 10% to $ 1.57. GAAP net income from operating activities for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 increased 79% to $ 787.7 million. $ 854.3 million net bookings increased 56% over the nine months ending December 31, 2020 The company raised its outlook for fiscal year 2021 again, including record net bookings Masu

We also read comments from Chief Executive Officer Strauss Zelnick, who boasts a full-year outlook and a “very strong holiday season”.

Take-Two far exceeds our expectations, especially as many individuals continue to evacuate to their homes, coupled with an incredibly strong holiday season and the ability to consistently provide the highest quality entertainment experience. Achieved achievements.

Outperformance in Grand Theft Auto Online, Grand Theft Auto V, NBA 2K, theMafia: Definitive Edition, Mafia: Trilogy, Red Dead Redemption 2 is the development team’s endless passion, creativity, and commitment to captivate and attract viewers. Reflects. “

Third-quarter results were better than expected and forecasts for the rest of the year increased, raising the outlook for fiscal year 2021 again to achieve a record net booking of $ 3.37 billion to $ 3.42 billion. intend to do something.

Take-Two is in a great position to take advantage of the positive trends in the industry and pursue its core mission of becoming the world’s most innovative, creative and efficient entertainment company. Take-Two is motivated to further expand its business through a highly controlled approach to both organic and inorganic growth opportunities, explore and experiment with new markets and business models, and have global infrastructure and resources. Long-term growth and margin expansion by investing carefully to strengthen.

Below you can check out some of the highlights of the Take-twos brand.

Take 2:

Take-Two maintained its commitment to give back to the community. During fiscal year 2021, we and Label as a whole donated more than $ 18 million to provide support to more than 190 organizations around the world. We will continue these efforts. Our donations have supported charities aimed at COVID-19 relief efforts, as well as efforts to strengthen diversity and inclusiveness within the industry and eradicate racial injustice within the community. .. On November 6, 2020, Take-Two announced that the Codemasters board of directors has proposed to acquire the UK-based game publisher and developer Codemasters. On December 14, 2020, Take-Two announced that Codex Games Limited, an indirect subsidiary of Electronic Arts Inc. (Electronic Arts), announced its firm intention to make an offer to Codemasters and subsequently announced it. .. By the Codemasters Commission to change the recommendations from Take Two’s acquisition of Codemasters in support of Electronic Arts. On January 13, 2021, Take-Two announced that its offer to acquire Codemasters had expired with the consent of the Panel.

Rockstar Games:

Acquired Ruffian Games. The studio, based in Dundee, Scotland, will operate under the new name Rockstar Dundee. The terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed. Founded by Gary Lyddon and Billy Thomson in 2008, Ruffian has partnered with 343 Industries to work on a number of projects, including the Halo: Reach from the Halo Master Chief Collection. Ruffians’ talented team of just over 40 has deep development experience, including work on the early Rockstar titles of the Grand Theft Autoand Manhunt series. Both Redon and Thomson will continue to participate as co-studio directors for Rockstar Dundee. The biggest update ever for Grand Theft Auto Online released Cayo Perico Heist, for the first time, features a new tropical island Heist location for up to four players, an option to play the entire Heist solo. The update also includes the new publicly available nightclub The Music Locker, with performances by real-world DJs Moodymann, Palms Trax and Keinemusik, two new radio stations and two existing radio stations. Includes updates, available submarine HQ, and 13 new vehicles. , 3 weapons, new clothes and more. In addition, Rockstar Games has released a series of free content updates for Grand Theft Auto Online, including Halloween-themed business battles featuring UFOs and several new vehicles such as sports cars, dirt bikes, and military vehicles. .. We have released a standalone version of Red Dead Online for PlayStation4 and Xbox. One and PC for the first time for new players who do not yet own Red Redemption 2 to experience everything Red Dead Online offers, including access to all future content updates. Players also have the option to unlock Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode with additional purchases: Red Dead Online has released a new free content update: Naturalist Roles: Golden Spirit Bear, Radimus, Iwakuta Panther, etc. New sighting missions; and new legendary animals including Legendary Nightwalker and Ghost Panther, new cosmetics and weapons such as new clothes, weapons, places, photo studio backgrounds, Gothic Dcor theme for player Moon Shine Bar Prepared Halloween Pass; for Bounty Hunter Role: Prestigious Bounty Hunter License. New role items, infamous prizes, new prestigious legendary prizes: Gene Beau Finley, Outlaw Pass No. 4 and its new rewards, clothing, skill brochures, and 10 new honor ranks including photos. In addition to enhancements, new Mustang and Missouri Fox Troterhorses and gameplay improvements. Additional legendary bounties for Carmela “La Mueca” Montez and Virgil The Shepherd Edwards were later released. The new horse-celebration showdown introduces new breeds of Turkish horses and festive renditions in modes such as Make It Count – Bow & Arrow and Last Stand. In the calendar year, Rockstar Games will continue to support both Red Dead Online and Grand Theft Auto Online, increasing content updates to excite new and repeat players and keep them engaged.

2K:

Launched NBA 2K21 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Built from scratch for next-generation consoles, the NBA 2K21 redefines the standard for sports simulation. In addition to unmatched graphics and load speed, NBA 2K21 has introduced several initiatives to bridge the consoles of previous and new generations. Games that include MyTEAM Cross-Progression and Shared VC Wallet in the same console family. The lifelong achievement of NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s basketball excellence is celebrated with the NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition. This gives players seamless access to both previous and next generation versions of the game. In addition, the NBA 2K21 features The City, a fully overhauled park experience, dedicated to the next-generation console NBA 2K21. Originally introduced in the NBA 2K14 for Xbox One and PS4, The Park has advanced 2K by creating a competitive online basketball environment, allowing fast-growing communities to compete with each other outside the real NBA experience. City is many times larger and more immersive A community-based experience is only possible with next-generation consoles and is the most ambitious practice of the virtual basketball community, Visual Concepts. The release of NBA SuperCard and NBA 2K Mobile Season 3 for iOS and Android devices has expanded the range of NBA 2K offerings. Borderlands 3 for PlayStation 5 has been released. The title is fully optimized for next-generation consoles, and the mayhem is bigger and bolder than ever. All players who own or purchase games on previous consoles will be able to download next-generation upgrades within the same console family for free. This free next-generation upgrade adds some exclusive features such as 4K resolution at 60 frames per second in single player and online co-op, as well as support for split-screen co-op for 3 and 4 players. In addition, 2K has released secondSeason PassforBorderlands 3 for all previously released and next-generation versions of the game. SeasonPass2 includes two new content add-ons, Designers Cut. This introduces a new skill tree for each Vault and adds all the new ways to play Borderlands 3. Hunter, a new standalone mode called Arms Race and more. We have released a series of free and paid content for PGA TOUR 2K21 for Directors Cut.PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch (digital), PC and Stadia, which is scheduled to be released in the spring of 2021. This includes 3-hole match type updates, Halloween updates and clubhouse passes. (Standard, Premium, Premium + Edition) Firaxis Games’ new Frontier Pass for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Babylon and Vietnam & Kublai Khanpacks for Civilization VI of SidMeier are now available as part of the PC. New civilizations and leaders will appear in the pack and can also be purchased individually. The Final Frontier Pass Pack will be released in March 2021. We’ve released a series of roster updates featuring notable WWE Superstars and Legends on PlayStation4, Xbox One, and WWE 2K Battleground. This is an arcade-style fighter that takes WWE action to new heights. PC, Switch and Stadia.WWE 2K Battlegrounds take fast-paced action, power-ups, special movements, unconventional melee items and an interactive environment to the next level of brawl. Players can challenge alone or compete directly or online with friends and family in a collaborative and competitive multiplayer mode. Action-packed collectable as a free downloadable update for iOS. WWE SuperCard, the latest addition to the card battle game, launched on Android, and Facebook Gaming.

Private division:

Continue to release new free content for the Kerbal Space Program, including several Assembly Required updates for the Kerbal Space Program for PC on December 17, 2020, and new content updates for the Kerbal Space Program: Enhanced Edition for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 14, 2021. To do. These free updates will continue. To provide new features and content to all players in the acclaimed physics-based space simulation game. On February 2, 2021, we launched its beloved space simulation, the Kerbal Space Program, on the WeGame portal in Tencent, China. Announced to be released on February 10, 2021. withObsidian Entertainment, The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon is the first story-driven extension of the acclaimed dark and humorous SFRPG for Nintendo Switch. This extension is part of The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass, which was previously released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC and also includes The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos, the second extension to be released on PlayStation. Available individually or at a discounted price. 4, Xbox One, PC this year, Nintendo Switch 2021 calendar.

Last but not least, let’s take a look at upcoming publisher-branded games.

If you want to compare, check out the results for the previous quarter announced in November.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos