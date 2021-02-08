Tesla invests $ 1.5 billion in fast-growing Bitcoin and accepts cryptocurrency for EV purchases





In early January, JP Morgan predicted that the future price of Bitcoin could skyrocket to $ 146,000, with a market capitalization of about $ 2.6 trillion. Of course, this theory was based on speculation that volatility would drop and private companies would grab coins and push them to an impressive number. With the exception of unseen volatility, as Tesla reported investing $ 1.5 billion in cryptocurrencies, it may have witnessed the first steps in Bitcoin’s surge. Over the past few weeks, Tesla fans and customers have demanded that Elon Musk accept Bitcoin payments for vehicle purchases. This makes sense because the price of Bitcoin is soaring and it can be difficult for individuals to convert coins into cash. Recently, Musk supports both Bitcoin and Dogecoin on Twitter, at least showing his interest. Obviously, with the new SEC filing, he doesn’t seem to be just interested. Tesla reported in an annual 10-K report with the SEC that it bought $ 1.5 billion in Bitcoin in January this year.This was possible because the company “updated” [its] Investment policy to be provided [it] Greater flexibility to further diversify and maximize revenue […] Cash that is not needed to maintain sufficient liquidity. “Furthermore, Tesla” is expecting[s] In the near future, in accordance with applicable law, initially limited acceptance of Bitcoin as a payment method for our products. This may or may not be settled upon receipt. If you want to read Tesla’s cryptocurrency movements, you can read an excerpt from the SEC filing below: In January 2021, we updated our investment policy to make it more diversified and cash income. Provided the flexibility to maximize. It is not necessary to maintain proper operational liquidity. As part of our policy, we may invest some of such cash in certain specific alternative reserve assets. Since then, we have invested a total of $ 1.5 billion in Bitcoin under this policy. In addition, in accordance with applicable law, we will initially start accepting Bitcoin as a payment method for our products, which may or may not be settled upon receipt. We believe that our Bitcoin holdings are very fluid. However, digital assets can be affected by fluctuating market prices and can be at a disadvantage when you want or need to liquidate. Overall, this is an incredibly bold move from Tesla, but it has the potential to quickly reduce Bitcoin’s volatility and pay dividends over time. If Tesla bought Bitcoin at the January lows, just by calculating the napkin, the company would have made $ 300 million in unrealized profits so far.

