YouTube experiment with TikTok style short form feature added





It turns out that YouTube has begun testing to introduce the ability to create short videos. As reported by Android police, the temptation of TikTok’s success pervades many social media, and YouTube is no exception.

Reports that YouTube may move to a short video area that first appeared in January. This focused on an interest in cramp-like sharing concepts that would make it much easier for streamers to promote short sections of content.

As mentioned earlier, other social media platforms are pushing TikTok-style short-form content even further. Instagram reels are a clear example of this.

However, in this case, I feel that Instagram hasn’t completed its functionality yet. The company’s manager said it is likely to make changes in the near future to give creators more options for creating better content.

YouTube can have similar issues with new short-form features. Copying TikTok’s style is fine, but without having enough freedom to make it unique and not having enough freedom, it can quickly become unpopular.

YouTube begins testing short video content features

YouTube now allows a few selected users to create 15-second shorts without leaving the current screen.[共有]With a button[ダウンロード]A new prominent create button between the buttons allows the author to shoot a video with the music currently playing.

Creators can also import videos from the gallery that overlay the music being played. After the recording is complete, the author has several options for making some edits.

These allow you to precisely adjust which part of your music you use for your shorts. You can also change the song and select the song from the catalog in the app. It is also added to annotations and text, and posts.

Once the video is complete, creators can publish it to their channel using the same workflow. If you prefer, you can save and access the shorts and publish them later.

Shorts are only available to some creators in India and do not seem to be available worldwide at this time. This may be part of a limited initial test to assess functionality and popularity. This feature is not available for all music videos. This is not surprising and seems to be due to licensing restrictions.

If successful, you can see this unfolding over the course of a year. However, I’m not sure what timeline YouTube is working on. As a result, we need to listen to new information about this.

