PS5 eliminates Resident Evil Village load time





According to Capcom producer Pete Fabiano, the PS5 essentially eliminates load times in Resident Evil Village thanks to the console SSD.

In a recent interview, Capcom producer Pete Fabiano revealed that the PlayStation 5 can significantly reduce load times in Resident Evil Village thanks to the powerful SSD in the console. Capcom announced the title last summer, but publishers began to show off the title in earnest earlier this year.

The first gameplay footage of Resident Evil Village appeared on the web at the end of last month, for example, thanks to the Resident Evil Showcase event. Shortly after the showcase aired, PlayStation 5 players were able to take a closer look at the fascinating Lady Dimitrescu and her daughters and dive into an exclusive Maiden demo. The online event revealed yet another interesting detail about the next release of RE Village. This is a title that transcends generations. While cross-generation releases don’t always take full advantage of new hardware, Capcom seems to be intended to give the owners of the latest consoles some advantage.

Capcom producer Pete Fabiano told the official PlayStation Magazine (via GamingBolt) that the development team “is leveraging the PlayStation 5 SSD by virtually eliminating load time.” .. [which will allow] Fabiano further said that the PS5’s Tempest 3D audio will itself further immerse users in the survival horror experience. Therefore, Sony’s latest console RE Village player says, “You can expect to be completely immersed in the audio from everyone. Directions.”

With the exception of features from previous news such as native 4K and ray tracing, little is known about how elseResidentEvilVillage can harness the power of the latest consoles from Microsoft and Sony. In particular, Capcom has not yet shared details about potential graphics and performance modes. However, as the release date of horror titles continues to approach, such information should surface.

The sequel to Resident Evil 7, RE Village repositions players in the role of Ethan Winters. However, this time Ethan is tasked with struggling to get through the horror house. RE Village is a much bigger game and has a larger exploration area. And based on what has been shown so far, stakes now appear to be high. Regardless of the details, fans are likely to want a completely different kind of biohazard experience.

Resident Evil Village will hit PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S on May 7th.

Source: Official PlayStation Magazine, Gaming Bolt

