The average number of screens on this laptop is 7 times





A company called Expanscape has created the most Gadget Inspector-like device I’ve ever seen. A prototype laptop called Aurora 7 (tentative title), mounted in a huge black box on the chassis, has six additional displays that extend away from the main screen, each displaying its own window and application. I will.

If you’re like me, the first thing that comes to mind is that poor hinge! Yeah, surely a poor hinge. Many laptop hinges do not properly handle the fact that one screen is connected, not to mention seven. Taking advantage of the main 17.3-inch 4K display are three other screens of the same size and resolution. Above the left and right displays is a 7-inch 1200p monitor. There is also another 7-inch 1200p touchscreen display mounted on the wrist rest. This prototype weighs about 26 pounds and is 4.3 inches thick. It has a dignified and intimidating presence, and I have never seen it in person.

Crouching on Aurora 7 Image: Expanscape

Which GPU powers the four 4K displays? It’s nothing more than a midrange Nvidia GTX 1060 that isn’t a powerhouse. It also has an Intel Core i9-9900K processor and 64GB of RAM. You can find more specs here. In future revisions, Expanscape wants to use the Nvidia RTX 2070 instead and use the AMD Ryzen 9 3950x processor or Intel si9-10900K options.

Built primarily as a mobile security operations station (almost always connected), it may also be able to run some games. In this gadget article, Gizmodo noticed that the battery demands more power after the current prototype lasts for only an hour. This is, frankly, a longer time than expected. It uses a secondary 148Wh battery just to power the additional display. This is beyond the FAA’s legal limits for flying. Expanscape says it is working to improve this in future prototypes. In other words, the company promises that you can bring a 7-screen laptop to the plane. However, due to the space required to use it, you probably need to buy the entire row of seats. (If you read this in the future, take a picture of one of these if you see it on an airplane.)

Indeed, the Aurora 7 looks rougher than the Razers triple-screen Project Valerie laptop a few years ago. But nevertheless, Expanscape claims that it is actually willing to sell this product. This is more than Razer can talk about the Valerie concept. Expanscape says it will help stakeholders book prototypes for the next revision if they want to buy them. For prices, you will be required to sign a nondisclosure agreement and it is forbidden to share the costs publicly. It’s not a good omen for bank accounts.

We look forward to hearing more about future revisions to Aurora 7, especially if you see a button that opens all displays in a comical way. Now it seems like a very manual process.

