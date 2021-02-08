SpeedTest tells you if you can stream 4K video over the network – BGR





Ookla’s SpeedTest app can now measure video streaming quality on the Internet through a dedicated video test that actually runs video in different resolutions. Initially available on iPhone and iPad, this test helps users diagnose Wi-Fi networks and determine the types of streaming experiences they can support. The new video streaming benchmarks are included in the out-of-the-box SpeedTest app update.

SpeedTest is one of the apps I have installed on my device and I rarely use it, but I need to install SpeedTest in case I decide that Wi-Fi will work. This is a useful tool for diagnosing network performance, especially when preparing for annoying calls with your provider regarding quality of service.

In addition, SpeedTest has been further improved. This is because the app has introduced new tests that need to be run as soon as possible. SpeedTest now tests your network’s streaming capabilities with real-world on-screen tests that show exactly what kind of streaming you can expect from your current network.

The streaming service automatically adjusts the video resolution, assuming you don’t tweak the settings, to ensure the best possible Wi-Fi speed experience. This means that even if you pay for 4K content, you won’t always get 4K video. This is ideal for pay-as-you-go connections such as prepaid mobile internet. But if your home Wi-Fi needs to support 4K streaming, it’s not very good. That’s where Ookla’s video streaming benchmarks come in handy.

Currently only available on iPhone and iPad, new tests are in a separate tab of the app. This can be seen in the video animation below.

SpeedTest video streaming test seen within the iOS version of the app. Image source: SpeedTest

When you go to the video and start testing, the app will actually run some quick tests that stream the video in different resolutions. Finally, the app gives you quick conclusions and tells you what the maximum resolution tour network supports so you don’t have to go through buffering.

The results also include a link to the down detector. This will help you determine if the service you are trying to stream is running.

The results of SpeedTest video streaming are displayed at the end of the video test. Image source: SpeedTest

The video test feature is useful when traveling, using other Wi-Fi networks, streaming video using cellular data, and modifying your home internet.

If your video test determines that your network cannot successfully stream the maximum resolution supported by your device, there may be a problem with your network. Take Speedtest to see if the network bandwidth required to stream your video is lower than you expected. If your video tests show that streaming is often unsuccessful, you can use your video test history to claim yourself when talking to your provider.

The new SpeedTest feature is part of a new app update and includes some additional user interface changes. The new features are limited to the iPhone, but should be available on other platforms in the near future.

Chris Smith began writing about gadgets as a hobby, and before he knew it he shared his views on the technical stuff with readers around the world. Whenever he doesn’t write about gadgets, he tries desperately, but miserably fails to get away from them. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

