West Virginia newspaper chain sues Google and Facebook for digital advertising revenue





The parent company of a West Virginia newspaper chain has filed antitrust proceedings against Facebook and Google’s parent company Alphabet, claiming that the platform is sucking up the coveted digital advertising revenue. This seems to be the first such proceeding against a digital giant by a news organization, and the platform claims that Standard Oil and AT & T represent a digital monopoly that should be split, as it was then. ..

Google and Facebook dominate the digital advertising market, thereby narrowing down the major sources of revenue for newspapers across the country, according to complaints filed by Pulitzer Prize-winning Charleston Gazette Mail and other West Virginia newspaper operator HD Media. ing. The company purchased the Gazette-Mail, which went bankrupt in 2018.

In a telephone interview, HD Media president Doug Reynolds told The Verge that it was time to challenge the current state of the digital advertising market, not just for its newspapers, but for the news industry as a whole.

Digital subscriptions have more than doubled in the last 18 months. According to Reynolds, readers are paying a lot of money to use our content digitally. I was experimenting with new products such as newsletters and podcasts, but continued to reach more people. But our income continued to decline.

Google and Facebook designed the current advertising revenue ecosystem and then competed in the competition they created, Reynolds added. Then he said they kept the score on the same stadium. That unsupportable position.

The proceedings filed in the U.S. District Court in Southern West Virginia referred to last year’s House of Justice Commission report investigating whether Google, Amazon, Apple, and Facebook practices violated antitrust laws. I have.

As stated in the House Judiciary Committee report, defendants’ anti-competitive and monopoly practices have serious implications for the free and diverse media outlets of our country, especially the newspaper industry. Said the complaint. Next, I’ll list some cool stats about the newspaper industry. Advertising revenue fell by more than 50% between 2006 and 2017, and 20% of newspapers were closed in the last 16 years. According to the proceedings, the decline in income to newspapers nationwide, including the plaintiff, was directly caused by the defendant’s actions.

The complaint is similar to last year’s Texas lawsuit alleging that Google and Facebook worked together to thwart header bids and allow advertisers, including competitors, to evade Google’s ad auctions. Attorney General Ken Paxton of Texas said Google is repeatedly using its monopoly to control the price of online advertising.

A lawsuit at West Virginia University alleges that rivals Google and Facebook, usually in the digital advertising market, had a secret agreement code named Jedi Blue. According to the proceedings, the deal was a quiz proquarter in which Facebook significantly abandoned its entry into header bidding and instead bid through Google’s advertising servers. In exchange, Google agreed to give Facebook preferential treatment at the auction.

The New York Times first reported on the existence of the JediBlue program earlier this year, based on edited references from Texas proceedings.

Google spokesperson Peter Schottenfels emphasized that he said it was a misunderstanding about a blog post released earlier this month by Google in response to a Texas complaint, especially about a public bidding deal with Facebook. Pointed out the section.

According to blog posts, public bidding works with a variety of ad networks and exchanges to increase the demand for advertising space for publishers and help publishers earn more revenue. [Facebook Audience Network]Participation helps it. But to be clear, Open Bidding is still a very small part of our advertising technology business, accounting for less than 4 percent of the display ads we place.

The company hasn’t manipulated the open bidding process in favor of Facebook, the post said.

Facebook did not reply to a comment request from The Verge.

Reynolds said he expects the proceedings to take years to settle, but is preparing for a long battle. He added that my preference is for these companies to be split like Standard Oil and AT & T. When he purchased Gazette-Mail in 2018, he says, readers clearly understood the intrinsic value of having a thriving local newspaper. Reynolds believes it’s dangerous if the industry doesn’t understand how to manage advertising revenue again. If the proceedings are not won, local newspapers will not be reported within 10 years, Reynolds said.

