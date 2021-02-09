The fate of the national anthem decided by EA this week





This week will be a make-up or break meeting for Anthem’s destiny. According to Bloombergs Jason Schreier, publisher EA will hold a meeting to decide whether to allocate more people to the project or to abandon the project and let Anthem go. This is for every three sources familiar with the upcoming internal decisions.

With a half-hearted negative reputation in February 2019, the future of the Antema game, which was claimed to be BioWares Destiny, was put on hold while BioWare was somehow trying to reinvent the game. The team continued to update work and coordination semi-regularly, but with the restructuring of BioWare management in December 2020, executive producer Christian Dailey left the team and moved on to the next Dragon Age, Anthem’s future. Was questioned again. ..

Schreier said EA’s internal leadership will review the latest version of Anthem Next this week to see the team’s progress and determine if it’s worth bailing out the game two years ago. The decision is whether to expand the team working on the reinvention project or reduce losses and eliminate them altogether. According to BioWare last year, the team working on Anthem’s reinvention is made up of about 30 people. According to Schreiers sources, the team needs to be about tripled in order to realistically reinvent the game and attract ongoing content. This means that the EA needs to add about 60 people to the project.

It is unknown where this additional staff comes from. BioWare is currently working on many other projects. In particular, the following Mass Effect and Dragon Age games. Many agree that it is unwise to pull people out of these teams to revive Anthem. But where else can EA pull in to invest more budget and development power in Anthem Next, a project that isn’t guaranteed to work? There’s talk of an unprecedented game in the industry, but the latest internal version of Anthem plays a big role in whether BioWares’ redemption arc includes malicious predatory shooters.

When Bloomberg asked EA for comment, it said it hadn’t commented on rumors or speculation. Anthem is currently providing life support and has an enthusiastic community of fans eagerly awaiting the next update from the studio on Anthem’s rework, so it’s immediately official to know which direction publishers are heading. There is no doubt that you will hear the words.

What do you think? Does EA need to invest more money and development power in Anthem’s reinvention, or does it need to stop the project and focus on BioWare on Mass Effect, Dragon Age, and other future projects?

