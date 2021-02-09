Innovation Depot Announces 11 Entrepreneurs in Voltage Program





Innovation Depots’ new Voltage program will begin tomorrow with 11 entrepreneurs pursuing ambitious idea prototypes.

Voltage is a 9-week program for people with technology or technology-enabled business ideas, but tailored for those who want to work outside the traditional 9-5 hours. Before you quit your day-to-day work, you need to be able to create, so to speak, a minimal viable product, the MVP.

With that in mind, Voltage helps us assess the feasibility and feasibility of an idea and whether we should take the next step or return to the blueprint. This is one of several programs starting this year with Innovation Depot.

According to program director Kelly Clark, we are very excited to launch Voltage because we believe it will fill the unique gap in Birmingham’s startup ecosystem. I know many entrepreneurs in the area have great ideas, but I’m not sure if their ideas are an opportunity. We provide space for asking questions, acquiring resources, and learning the feasibility of ideas before they get into everything.

Participation in Voltage does not require any prior skills or entrepreneurial experience. Innovation Depot will offer this program several times a year. The application period will be announced.

The members of the first Voltage cohort, and the issues for which we are trying to create a solution, are:

Daniel Baskins

The time and effort required to find and coordinate vendors for large events.

Daniel Bolas

I don’t know what to order for dinner.

Milan Decitch

Main Street businesses and local restaurants suffer the most in difficult economic conditions.

Rashad Grimes

You need affordable, safe, fast, and easy task assistance.

Terence Ingram

Lack of a special support system for children in resource-depleted communities.

Tyler Kuyrkendall

The time and effort required to coordinate with all parties to purchase a new home.

Karida Joy McCampbell

Emotional and administrative labor that navigates many stages of divorce.

Reggie Murray

Logistics for entering and exiting the dormitory.

John Good Price IV

Waste time doing last-minute errands during your vacation.

Maria Underwood

Lead the reaction to what you read in the news to positive action.

Nathan Vosicky

Find accessible and sustainable solutions for high quality child care products that reduce waste and save space.

