Super Mario 64 Intro Classic Donkey Kong Easter Eggs Discovered





An Easter egg was discovered in the Super Mario 64 intro, revealing that the intro contained the original Donkey Kong melody.

Almost 25 years after the release of Super Mario 64, fans are still discovering new things, such as the game’s intro containing iconic songs familiar from Mario’s history. Super Mario 64 has been around for so long, but every time the legendary platformer is re-released, it’s open to a whole new audience.

Recently, Super Mario 64 has been in the limelight thanks to its release on Super Mario 3D All Stars. This 3D Mario Collection has provided Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy to both old and new fans. The All-Star collection is the first time Super Mario Sunshine has seen any kind of re-release. While Super Mario 64 has been re-released and remade many times since its first release, Super Mario 3D All-Stars has given classic games a new opportunity to shine with one of Nintendo’s most successful consoles.

Twenty-five years later, composer HOUJIROU has discovered that some of the notes in the Super Mario 64 intro sound exactly like the signature notes of the original Donkey Kong game. HOUJIROU placed these notes in Garageband from the game intro and speeded them up, and the similarities quickly became apparent. It shows that Nintendo still wanted to pay homage to the origins of Mario.

The original Donkey Kong has been referred to in many ways during Mario’s life. Given that the iconic plumber was where he began his career, it’s no wonder Nintendo wants to pay tribute to it. Donkey Kong has been featured in games such as Nintendo Land and the setting for Super Smash Bros., and is also the basis of Mario’s spin-off series, Mario vs. Donkey Kong. Donkey Kong has been a legacy for many years as a starting point for Mario and is still one of Nintendo’s most iconic games.

Donkey Kong isn’t the only Mario entry that Super Mario 64 pays homage to. Collecting all 120 stars, Mario can find Yoshi at the top of Peach’s castle. From both of these references, it’s clear that Super Mario 64 was created in honor of past Mario titles. Since then, the Super Mario 64 itself has gained its own heritage, but without what happened before it wouldn’t be like it is today. It’s these little Easter eggs that show the length of Mario’s legacy over the years, and the Super Mario 64 always remembers its roots for all of its legendary advances in the 3D genre.

