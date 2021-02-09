Google Fiber building permit approved despite neighbor opposition





The COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS Planning Committee has approved the permission for the Google Fiber Utility Building, despite opposition from some residents concerned about the sights and sounds it brings to the neighborhood.

As it is today, there is nothing unusual about the grass patch behind the property of the St. Thomas More Catholic Church. And the homeowner on the other side of the property’s fence wants to keep it that way.

“We don’t object to the Google Fiber building coming to Cottonwood Heights,” said Nick Wills, who lives nearby.

However, he and others on his dead end and streets are opposed to the company’s request for a building permit for the conditional use of the church’s private property. This permit allows Google to build a 350-square-foot utility building with a 13.5-foot high fence and an 8-foot fence around it.

“It’s just annoying,” Wills said. “These types of utilities are usually located in industrial areas right next to highways and other utility services.”

“It feels like it’s being built at the expense of the community,” Jen Wills said in a public comment section of the meeting Wednesday.

At the heart of their interest was the view the building gave them and the sound it brought.

“There is a problem in the outlook here,” another neighbor told the committee. “8 feet is not enough.”

“Looking at the picture of the three houses directly opposite the proposed building, I live in the central house. I’m worried about noise,” said Monica Haynes. “This is a residential area. You don’t need a power plant in your neighborhood. You don’t need a water treatment plant in your neighborhood. You don’t need utilities in your neighborhood.”

On Wednesday, February 3, 2021, the Cottonwood Heights Planning Commission approved a permit to build a 350-square-foot, 13.5-foot-high building with an AC unit and generator. The city still needs to reach an agreement on services with Google. .. (Photo: KSL TV)

“Our proposal meets all current standards, so we don’t ask for our own exceptions,” said Jacob Brace, who works with Google.

The building has two air conditioning units that operate all day long and a generator that operates occasionally during tests and power outages. Google representatives have assured committees and residents that the noise of people in the house will be minimal. They also emphasized their willingness to include conditions that help reduce noise and make the building more attractive.

“We understand that not everyone wants to see this,” said Harry Johnson, head of Google Fiber. “We want to be good neighbors. We’ll be here for a long time, and we want people to enjoy high-speed internet and do their daily work.”

On Wednesday, February 3, 2021, the Cottonwood Heights Planning Commission approved a permit to build a 350-square-foot, 13.5-foot-high building with an AC unit and generator. The city still needs to reach an agreement on services with Google. .. (Photo: KSL TV)

A Google representative met with neighbors about the proposal on Tuesday the day before the meeting, but some neighbors weren’t impressed.

“In the end, I’m looking for more time. It took me only 24 hours to ask questions since I met Google Fiber,” Wills told the committee that there are other places to put utility buildings. Said.

However, about an hour after the meeting, the time expired and the committee unanimously voted for the permit, adding noise barriers, vinyl fences, and landscaping to help improve sound lessons and visibility. ..

The building is not yet guaranteed. The Cottonwood Heights City Council needs to reach an agreement with Google to provide fiber services to tens of thousands of people in the city.

× Photos More stories you may be interested in





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos