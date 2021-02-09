Women Leading Tech: How Verizon Media’s Kristine Celona wants to balance work and life in 2021





Did you know that the B & Tssecond-ever Women Leading Tech Awards are just a few months away? Chat with last year’s winners to see what they’ve done since winning the trophy for this year’s award.

Today we have Kristine Celona, ​​Verizon Media’s senior platform sales lead. Last year she picked up a fiercely contested sales category.

Obviously, it was the first time we held the Women Leading Tech Awards last year. What motivated you to win the award? What was your first reaction when you received this award? What is your message to those who may be hesitant to win the Women Leading Tech Award?

I didn’t intend to win these awards myself. It was actually my manager who brought me forward, and I am very grateful that he did so.

It was a complete shock when I found out that Id had won and I was really humble! I was against some great talents. I am very grateful for being recognized by women in the high-tech sales category, which is often the industry, especially the male-centric industry.

The whole entry process was also really rewarding. It was a great learning experience to look back on all your achievements, look back, think about the people who helped you in the process, and recognize your abilities a little away from the hustle and bustle of the day.

My advice for those who are hesitant to apply for these awards is to do it! It’s a great opportunity to pause and look back on what you’re achieving every day. It may not feel like you’re moving through the mountains, but all the small achievements along the way are summed up.

We know that the world has changed a lot since last year’s award. What has changed professionally for you? How much time do you spend on your computer each day? How do you balance your screen time with your daily life?

Professionally, there have been many changes, especially in sales. We needed to completely change our telecommuting approach. We dialed down marketing to enhance humanity and usefulness. This means prioritizing the needs of people, industry and communities over yourself. Many people in our industry made it difficult at the expense of time and salaries, so it was really important to sympathize and provide the services they needed.

Personally, I think many others have experienced it, but I had a hard time finding a balance between work and life. I turned my second bedroom into an office with the goal of being able to physically turn off my laptop at the end of every day. That said, I’m still working on balance. That is the goal of this year! Manage breaks, just like workloads.

Are there any diversity and inclusion initiatives you have seen / participated in that stand out? If so, what were they and why? What structural changes could be made at the educational level to improve diversity and inclusion in the technology arena? I was often told about the business case of diversity. What does this concept mean to you?

We are very fortunate to work for a company that takes diversity, equality and inclusion seriously. There are many opportunities to celebrate diversity and accept inclusions. For example, the Culture Force team hosts a monthly Real Talk speaker series to address the current global issues that the Verizon Media team is facing. From climate change and civil rights to social and racial justice, we hear from a wide range of speakers in a variety of topics and industries, including activists, scholars, writers, celebrities and public figures. Verizon Media also hosts open roundtable meetings where people can chat about their experiences without judgment.

I am proud to work for a company that admits that there is still a long way to go. Businesses are investing in making positive differences and facilitating these important conversations.

The industry has a long way to go because it is completely comprehensive and diverse. For me, it will be a day when everyone has a fair opportunity. Decisions are made purely based on your skills and what you can contribute, not on your place of origin, age, gender, etc.

Where does technology fit into the creative process in your opinion? How does your role combine creativity and technology?

I believe technology is an enabler for the effective execution of creative ideas. They are closely related. It’s about understanding key business challenges, strategically solving them through technology, data, and insights, and keeping them consumer-centric. People don’t consume media linearly, so it’s perfect for delivery by working on an omni-channel DSP that can reach consumers wherever they are, across all ad formats and channels, including native, connected TV, audio, and programmatic DOOH. Platform is provided. Both creative strategy and technology strategy.

What was the biggest innovation in 2020? What is the biggest innovation in 2021?

I think the most impressive technological innovation in 2020 was the speed we adopted to work and live virtually around the globe. Technology has completely changed the way we communicate, interact and stay connected.

I think the biggest trend to watch for 2021 is the spread of 5G. This enables unprecedented innovation in immersive experience, accessibility, connectivity and speed. With so many use cases across so many industries, we are about to make an exciting journey!

