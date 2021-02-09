Warzone’s most popular sniper accused of being “pay to win”





Some Call of Duty: Warzone players point out that the HDR sniper rifle oceanographer blueprint makes a big difference from standard HDR. When using standard HDR, only the view from the scope is visible to the player and the rest of the perimeter is filled in black. However, Oceanographer Blueprints give users peripheral vision and more opportunities to see what’s happening around them. In all of the recent “pay-to-win” topics, the blueprint raises some questions about whether it is willing to spend a more unfair advantage on players.

An image showing the difference between the two scopes is shared by Reddit user aur0n and can be found in the post embedded below.

Now that we’ve talked about “pay-to-win” weapons with different stats in the store, could you talk about the benefits of HDR and the CDL / Oceanographer Blueprint? from r / COD Warzone

Not everyone agrees whether a change can be considered “pay to win”. Some Reddit posters point out that increased peripheral vision is not always an unfair advantage. However, increasing visibility can certainly help, and as a result, it’s not surprising to see more players adopt this option. It’s worth noting that this is a Modern Warfare weapon and has been available in the game for some time.

Of course, some “pay-to-win” advantages make it much easier to draw strong conclusions. Operator RozeRook skin has caused a lot of controversy lately, and many Warzone fans have demanded that it be weakened or removed altogether from the game. Skins allow players to camp in some of the darkest areas of the map, making them almost invisible. Like the oceanographer’s blueprint, Luke skins have been available for quite some time, but it can take some time for players to truly understand how to best use them. It’s still unclear if the oceanographer’s blueprint will get the same level of frustration from fans!

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can find all the articles about the game so far here.

Did you use the oceanographer’s blueprint? Do you think it pays to win? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter @Marcdachamp to talk about the whole game.

