From working with Google Maps and Gmail to building a Bitcoin platform





Programming and coding is nothing new to Mike Hahn. He started at the age of six, thanks to his father, who was in the British television industry and was interested in computers. He also ran the software business in the early 1980s, but not so big, Mikes’ father decided to stick to the television industry.

But there was always a computer in our house. My dad and I were always playing with computers. I was very young and didn’t understand much, but I was completely fascinated by the buttons and screens. There seem to be countless buttons to press and click, and Mike recalls that magic happens on the screen.

He was enthusiastic about studying and learning new things, and Mike wasn’t really academically inclined. He says most of my efforts at school were because people say that I can’t study computer science if my grades aren’t good enough.

In 2004, Mike enrolled in Durham College, England, but soon realized that the theoretical aspects of computers weren’t very interested in him. The computer science department was full of scholars who didn’t seem to understand programming very well. This didn’t work for Mike, who was used to playing and working with computer systems.

There was a teacher who understood the theory of code, but when I actually used it, it crashed. All of this kept me away from academia. But I didn’t quit college because my parents contributed to my education, he says.

Mike Hahn as a kid

Google break

At college, Mike continued to code and work on various small projects.

At the age of 14, I had access to the internet at home, so I used up my dial-up connection to write open source code and work. My name was already in some projects. I was about 17 years old when I posted ambiguous technical questions to several Red Hat mailing lists. He says it was later chosen by Google.

Mike is still a college student and was contacted by a Google headhunter in 2006. He saw this as an opportunity to get out of the scholar and joined Google. This was early in Google’s life cycle, and after a three-month training program, he began working on server operations.

Training was one of the best, focused, as most of Google’s technology is proprietary. We all flew to America and spent three months in California. An unforgettable experience when you were 22 years old.

Mike described Google as an engineer’s playground and soon began working on the Google Maps and Google Earth projects. He has been a member of the Maps and Earth on-call operations team for three years, specializing in satellite imagery and tile service infrastructure. He worked on traffic management, optimization, cluster building, production review, network infrastructure monitoring, and troubleshooting.

He says I was part of a team that worked on map deployment and rendered vector maps. After working on Maps and Earth, Mike started working on Gmail’s anti-spam filters to tackle outbound abuse.

He created several tools to find and destroy networks of accounts managed by spammers and integrated this spam filter with other Google products for spam content hosted on other Google sites. We worked on ensuring automatic deletion. He also worked on BotGuard with a focus on Gmail fraud prevention and protecting Google Sites from common automated fraud.

Mike also started and designed a project to detect malicious automation on the Google website and was part of the hijacking prevention project.

Mike in college and Google

Unlimited learning and innovation

Mike says he learned a lot of technical skills when he talked about what he learned at Google, but more importantly, as an engineer, he learned to do back-of-the-envelope calculations quickly at Google.

This is a basic skill, but few people learn it. Back-of-the-envelope calculations mean people who understand what it takes to build something, what the approximate cost is, and whether it fits in different dimensions. With just a few minutes of basic math, you can move on and hone your intuitive skills. In many cases, a big idea may seem incredibly expensive or difficult, but if you disassemble it with a pen and paper, you’ll find it feasible. This is what makes Google always do what seems impossible.

Mike says this allowed people to think freely and come up with solutions. Larry Page, Sergey Brin and Eric Schmidt have always been on stage in every way, throwing the most wacky ideas. Alternatively, he recalls, someone would be encouraged to present something to the product and always think bigger.

Discover different forms of money

One of the biggest factors that helped Mike was that most engineers spent 20% of their time building new products. This is different from the assigned one. These individual challenges focused on individual skill development. Mike also worked on the Bitcoin project in this spare time.

Around 2010, Bitcoin was widespread. By the time Mike left Google (2015), it had become a global phenomenon.

I have always been interested in new kinds of money since I was a teenager. And Bitcoin is a new kind of money. I’ve read a lot of articles about how the current money system is actually destroying the environment, and the discussion seemed convincing. I searched for someone who designed the currency, but there was nothing on the internet. But over time, Bitcoin has begun to pick up.

Mike began to consider different forms of designing currencies. He met people who explained the nature of money, how it works, and how banks work, and soon began to work on understanding blockchain technology. Bitcoin wasn’t mainstream yet, so he began to dig into the enterprise blockchain.

Bitcoin and blockchain

After leaving Google in November 2015, he built Corda, a blockchain-inspired distributed database for the financial industry. The platform offers a variety of features that help reduce ad hoc manual synchronization of databases, he says.

During this time, he met Richard Brown, CTO of blockchain startup R3. Mike also worked at Bitcoin consulting and development startup Vinumeris, where he built Lighthouse, a peer-to-peer crowdfunding app that uses Bitcoin smart contracts. However, he soon teamed up with Richard full-time and continued to build the coder.

The journey began as small North American startups began using Corda to tokenize gold, and a few insurers began using it for marine insurance.

It was R3 that Mike understood how much Google helped him. Apart from embracing the innovator’s mindset, Google gave him a different perspective on hiring, which served as a lead engineer.

He believes that hiring and interviewing are complex and planning these is very important.

At Google, I learned that it’s important to sit down before the interview and write down the interview plan. Understand what skills you actually need to do your job and what to ask the interviewee. Skill sets are difficult to quantify, so it is important to focus on them. He says that what people write on paper and what they can do is two different things.

Technicians also look for communication skills, which they find very important.

Mike advises all young engineers and says they study what they find interesting in nature. I often researched what seems to be very vague, interesting, and unlikely to be important at all. And I was surprised when they became big. For example, Bitcoin.

“There are many trends, and people also tell us the next big thing, so it’s important to focus on what you’re interested in.





