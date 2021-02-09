Technology and economy must build better





Joseph Biden became the 46th President of the United States. How will his new administration address technology, innovation, competitiveness and supply chain trade issues? At CES 2021, Gary Shapiro, President and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), and Brian Deese, the next board member of the National Economic Council, advises President Biden on national and international economic policy issues. It was a question asked during the conversation. Below is an edited version of the conversation.

The first and most important challenge the new administration must address is the expanding COVID-19 pandemic and its ongoing impact on the economy. Without vaccines to help fight the virus, severe financial difficulties will continue. Deese acknowledged the rapid production of vaccines as a result of American innovation, technology, and partnerships between the public and private sectors. He acknowledged the operational challenges of distributing vaccines nationwide and stated that success depends on partnerships with private sector technology companies and others for logistics and supply chain expertise. Technology companies are especially helpful in combating false information and providing clear information to the general public.

Related: Semiconductor issues await Biden in presidential election

Regarding the Bidens Build Back Better Economic Plan, Deese cites major structural challenges that impede economic potential, such as climate crisis issues, transportation infrastructure, low-carbon economic advances, and structural and racial inequality. It was. The challenge is to address these issues while building more entrepreneurial and innovation opportunities, especially among lesser-represented groups such as minorities, women and people of color.

Building skills for workers, especially those who have graduated from secondary school (school) and are looking at what their options are in this economy, will be an absolute focus, Deeds said. It was. President Biden wants to significantly increase the number of apprentices. He emphasized that apprenticeships can be really effective if built in the right partnerships with workers and businesses.

Related: President Biden’s Space Agenda Prediction

Deese said basic R & D will be revived during Bidens’ term, adding that the US government can play an ongoing role in investing in R & D. As one of the underlying drivers of innovation, basic R & D lays the foundation for innovation and emerging technologies that revitalize the economy and lead to further innovation from the private sector.

The Biden administration will strive to enable all companies in the economy as a whole to compete in a fair competition, Dessen said. We also recognize that especially large private and tech companies treat their employees fairly, treat the data they collect with caution, and that all stakeholders, not just shareholders, are important to long-term profitability. Have to.

The development of Adobe Stock Workforce is an important agenda item for the Biden administration.

John Blyler is a Senior Editor of Design News, responsible for electronics and advanced manufacturing. He holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering physics and a master’s degree in electrical engineering, and has many years of experience in hardware-software-network systems as an editor and engineer in the advanced manufacturing, IoT, and semiconductor industries. John co-authors books on IEEE, Wiley, and Elsevier systems engineering and electronics.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos