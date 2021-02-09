The Fitbit app can now track your blood glucose with the latest update, but there’s a catch!





Fitbit is a fitness company that has moved to health and wellness with a new app that publishes updates to help you track your blood sugar, making it easier to monitor your body’s changes. This update is a huge leap forward for Fitbit, but it has problems monitoring blood glucose levels, which can interfere with technology.

(Photo: Fitbit)

San Francisco-based consumer electronics and fitness companies were initially recognized for their affordable, interactive smart devices, but Fitbit is now debuting updates for everyone who uses the app. This application is one of the first applications in the world, especially in health and wellness technology with a blood glucose tracker.

Integrating a blood glucose tracker into Fitbit’s application is one of the first in the world as companies such as Apple and Samsung plan to add it to their watches in the next release. Samsung first released the Galaxy Watch 3 earlier this January, so Apple still has a chance to add it to a later event, probably in the fall.

Fitbit App Blood Glucose Tracker: New Features

(Photo: Steve Buissinne | Agilent)

According to a Fitbit blog post, the device settings are automatically updated and the application is updated at any time of the day when connected to a wireless network connection. This update is useful for those who need a blood sugar tracker to avoid unwanted seizures and illnesses caused by rising or falling blood sugar.

The most striking thing about this application is that it allows the user to set personalized ranges or limits within the latest updates of the app and alerts the user when new input is already crossing boundaries. In addition, this application can provide updates and notifications that guide people to sugar intake, especially using the application’s fitness tracker.

Sugar levels can go up and down at any time, but you can create alerts to increase your sugar intake, especially during periods of exercise or rest. This update is beneficial for those who are still performing fitness activities using their smartwatch by more accurately reading other factors that affect blood sugar levels.

The app also provides graphs and data summaries to inform users of the next steps in their blood glucose levels.

Fitbit App Update: What is a Catch?

However, the downside of this application is that it’s just a monitoring app and the features available on your smartwatch aren’t yet available. This means that users need to have an external device that can detect their blood glucose and manually enter it into the Fitbit application to track what they need.

According to USA Today, users of the Fitbit app can use an external blood glucose monitor, such as the OneTouch Glucose Meter, that allows the app to transfer data to Fitbit.

