Malicious code inserted via Google Chrome extension …





Open source plugins have reportedly introduced tracking code and malicious download code to infect nearly 2 million users.

Google has released a Chrome plugin that was used by about 2 million users after being reported to have compromised browser extensions and installed potentially malicious code and tracking software on their systems. It has been deleted.

The Great Suspender utility for Chrome has a very simple task. It reduces the memory consumed by the browser by shutting down the old tab process and removing the content from memory. Still, the original maintainer of the open source project changed the functionality of the plugin and installed the updated code on the user’s system without notice and without publishing the code to the GitHub plugin repository. I sold the code to the group. Some reports.

This recent Chrome plugin incident highlights how attackers are focusing on software ecosystems other than the main application store, such as the Apple Store and Google Play Store, along with breaches of SolarWinds and other software. , Says Vinnie Liu, CEO of Bishop Fox.

“The secure development lifecycle has been focused on preventing developers from inadvertently introducing vulnerabilities for 15 years, identifying the intentional insertion of malicious code or behavior into existing applications. I’m not against preventing it, “he says. “Developers aren’t ready for this. Most enterprise security programs aren’t ready for this.”

Neither Google, which removed the software on February 4, nor Dean Oemcke, the original developer of the software, responded to requests for comment at the time of this post.

Application security companies warn that open source components and third-party software should be scrutinized for vulnerabilities and increasingly as a supply chain issue. Both the cyber spy attack that infected SolarWinds customers by adding code to the software and the spread of the NotPetya worm due to a breach of Ukrainian accounting software updates highlight the risk of third-party security breaches.

“We need to use systematic software detection (such as publicly verifiable software invoices) so that we can check, detect, and track changes,” said ETH Zurich’s application security officer, SDX Security Security Officer. Said Stefan Frei, a lecturer at. A large public university in Switzerland. “Popular upstream apps, unexpected or major changes to plugins, [or] The project triggers a more scrutiny to understand the types of changes introduced. “

Unanswered questions

The complete story behind the Great Suspenders changes remains unknown. In June 2020, the maintainer of the open source project reportedly sold the project to an unidentified group. Three months later, the extensions available in the Google Chrome store and Microsoft Edge store seemed to contain suspicious code. Microsoft removed the Edge extension in November, but Google continued to offer the extension in the store until last Thursday.

Information about the functionality of malicious code is still difficult to find. According to an analysis of the situation posted by Callum McConnell in November, the latest version available in the store appeared to be intentionally loading hidden data.

“The malicious code loaded from the server by the extension was so obfuscated that it’s hard to tell what was compromised,” the analysis said. “But those who managed to act [a] Due to the successful analysis of the code, no password stealing feature was reported in the archived copy. “

Enterprises need to track software bills to ensure that software on your system is being analyzed for security issues. It also keeps track of changes to your code. Software Component Analysis (SCA), which tracks the state of open source components and other libraries, is rapidly becoming important to software manufacturers’ Safe Development Lifecycle (SDL) initiatives.

Frei of SDX Security said that broader initiatives involving industry and government agencies may also be needed to implement such services.

“Maybe we need a government or industry to run such a store … for the public good,” he says. “In combination with code signing (and) rules [code] Certificates will be revoked if ownership is changed without proper process [or] notification. “

Users and businesses should expect attackers to continue to create campaigns that focus on smaller ecosystems. As Apple, Google and Microsoft invest more money in software security, it will become more common to use popular software with less robust security measures, said Bishop Fox Liu. say.

“Attackers are trying to adapt by moving to these other areas that haven’t been scrutinized for the same security,” he says. “We are seeing enemies adapt to those changing economies because there are cheaper ways to get what they want.”

A veteran technology journalist with over 20 years. Former research engineer. He has authored more than 20 publications, including CNET News.com, Dark Reading, MIT Technology Review, Popular Science, and Wired News.Five Awards for Journalism, Including Best Deadline … See Full Bio

Recommended reading:

Other insights

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos