Protecting AI-driven technology remains a challenge, according to science and technology agencies





As artificial intelligence (AI) is applied in all areas, domestic technology laboratories say the challenge is to protect AI-led technology.

Simply put, AI is a field of computer science that trains machines to simulate the workings of the human mind. Modern AI typically combines deep learning architecture with training algorithms that are trained with task-specific data. Mortham, a professor and founder of the Department of Artificial Intelligence at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-D) in Delhi, said the training will generate a model of the task, analyze new data points and output their predictions. It says that it will be. ..

Today, AI is the driving force behind technology interventions in various areas such as education, healthcare, security, and telecommunications. While most technical institutions appoint lawyers for intellectual property (IP) rights, many are now seeking assistance from agents and consultants to handle the AI ​​application process.

The IIT Delhi Innovation and Technology Transfer Foundation (FITT) has set up an Innovation Technology Transfer Office to support innovators and laboratories in the field of IP. While there are many facilitators who can assist in filing a patent, the quality of claim drafting and IP protection strategy is important and requires appropriate expertise / guidance. Anil Wali, Managing Director of FITT, is pleased to be able to assist the institution with the necessary assessments and IP strategies through the new unit.

Collectively, IIT has filed the most patent applications, followed by institutions under the Scientific and Industrial Research Council (CSIR). In response to the question at Rajya Sabha, Minister of Science and Technology Harsh Vardhan stated that IIT filed 3,751 patent applications and CSIR filed 2,413 patent applications between 2009 and 2019.

About 50% of patents filed in the engineering field come from the engineering software department. Chirag Tanna, a registered patent agent and director of InkIdee, a consulting service for patents, trademarks, copyrights and design registrations, happens to be the most controversial and most litigation area in patented technology. Said. Among the laboratories that Ink Idee has collaborated with are the IIT Bombay (IITB) and the Faculty of Engineering in Pune.

At IIT Delhi, about 3% of all IP applications are in the AI ​​space. This does not reflect the substantial inherent strength. In addition, the Institute has also launched a center of excellence in AI, and expects the outcome of the invention to increase in the future.

Currently, about 2-3% of all patent applications are about technology for AI-driven innovation. But now that AI touches every aspect of life, innovation in this area is on the rise. This is a relatively new area and protection is a challenge. When it comes to AI, innovators generally find it easier to apply for intellectual property (IP) rights in the United States or European countries, said Milind Atrey, Dean of R & D at IITB.

The European Patent Office (EPO) and the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) have a set of guidelines on how to examine AI-related patents. According to the EPO, software and abstract mathematical models are not patentable, but once the idea is implemented, they are eligible for patent. In the case of the USPTO, Tanna said it could be patented for a particular implementation of AI, as long as it has a specific effect.

In India, the algorithm cannot be patented under the Patent Act of 1970. However, certain applications of AI-driven technology for specific use cases can be patented very well, says Mausam.

All software is abstract. AI is also intangible, but you can feel the effect. This makes it very difficult to define the internal behavior of IP in the context of AI-driven technology. This is why many such patents are shot down early. Second, computer-related or software inventions have always struggled to stay within the strict and finite legal definitions defined by patent law around the world. The third is the author’s challenge, Tanna said.

AI-powered machines have the ability to learn from data and retain the potential for autonomy without the need for human intervention. Existing Intellectual Property Law does not recognize the right of artificial intelligence machines to invent new patentable technologies. Tanna said, even if the world has reached the stage where artificial intelligence machines actually come up with new patented technologies.

Policy intervention needs to be closely linked to innovation, and challenges are always persistent. However, rigorous testing of AI-driven technology has the potential to move forward. As the machine learns and evolves, it needs to be carefully and independently tested, says Mausam.

Technological progress always precedes policies and laws. Fair dialogue with stakeholders can solve all problems. These policies include regulations on the use of AI, the ethics of using AI in decision-making and decision-making, and the legal burden of making decisions for and on behalf of humans. Includes sides. According to Tanna, the invention of AI and the ownership and credit of the invention made by the invention of AI is a patentable subject.

