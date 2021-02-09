Google shouldn’t give up Stadia now it’s getting better





Photo: Joanna Nelius / Gizmodo

When Google launched its cloud gaming service Stadia in November 2019, we were impressed with the concept, but it wasn’t implemented. Nearly a year and a half after its debut, Stadia gradually acquired the features that Google was proud of at the beginning, bringing it closer to potential services. Stadia is far from perfect and Google still has some work to do, but today’s service is much better than it was at launch.

The news that Google has decided to withdraw from the business of making original games for Stadia has prompted those wondering if the service is long in the world. So I decided to reassess Stadia to see if it had any potential. Obviously we don’t have a crystal ball, but it’s still possible if Google doesn’t give it up altogether after a thorough look at how Google has made progress since the launch of Stadias. I think.

Over the past year and a half, Google has steadily improved Stadia with features that make the service more enjoyable and much easier to use. One of the most important features that was finally added to the Stadia platform was the ability to use the Stadia controller wirelessly on a PC. Since the controller itself can connect to wifi and Bluetooth, it didn’t make much sense not to offer the wireless option at boot time if the controller could be connected wirelessly to the Chromecast. But that has changed.

Photo: Alex Cranz / Gizmodo

Stadia added wireless capabilities to its PC last May. This is a big improvement, but I admit that connecting the controller to the PC is a problem. I found that it was automatically linked to my Chromecast and I manually unlinked it, but I had a problem connecting to my PC. This seems to be a common problem as a quick search found a solution. Run Chrome in Windows 7 compatibility mode. You can easily fix annoying bugs.

Google recently added StateShare on the platform to coincide with the release of Hitman 3 last month. Basically, this new feature allows players to create links to specific points in the game and share them with other Stadia players. Then, when these players click the link, they go to the exact same point in the game and try to play in the same part of the game, all using the same health stats and inventory items. Developers need to add this feature to their games and don’t know how many people will get it right.

Another welcome addition to Stadia is Crowd Choice. It was finally made available to users with the release of Baldur’s Gate 3 last October. When turned on, the streamer gives the viewer the option to vote on what choices to make in the game. The option with the most votes will appear in the live stream of the game. This feature is also available in Dead by Daylight. This is a very convenient way to increase interaction with your viewers.

Direct streaming to YouTube began last December, just in time for the launch of Cyberpunk 2077. Next to Twitch, YouTube was probably the next largest platform for streamers, and having built-in capabilities to stream directly from Stadia to YouTube needed to be a great feature for some streamers. I’m not a pro, but I occasionally stream on Twitch for my friends and didn’t like playing with XSplit. Direct streaming is much more convenient.

Closing the list of unique Stadia features that Google first announced in March 2019, CrowdPlay finally made its debut in December last year with games such as Mortal Kombat 11, Borderlands 3, and Dead by Daylight. If someone is streaming any of these games, you can invite viewers to play with them on Stadia. Of course, this is a co-op and multiplayer feature, so it makes sense why the above games got it first.

That’s a lot! Need a break? water? snack? caffeine? That’s just half of the changes Google made to Stadia last year.

Many well-known indie titles have been added since Stadia’s debut. Cyberpunk 2077, Hitman 3, Borderlands 3, and Baldurs Gate 3 are the most notable. However, quarantine has led my partner and I to look for more cooperative games to play with, or single-player puzzle games that we can still play with. Although released a few years ago, it has to be handed over to Stadia to showcase some of the games that flew under the radar. For example, a beautiful but heart-wrenching puzzle game where two best friends and a neighbor remember an adventure in the backyard. Just before … well, I won’t ruin it. The Turing test and Jotun are just a few of the games I’ve enjoyed at Stadia.

PC Screenshot Stadium: Joanna Nelius / Gizmodo

However, Stadia definitely needs the latest titles. Google’s closure of its game studio may seem like a problem, but the company has already signed contracts with other studios, including Supermassive Games (the mastermind behind Until Dawn and The Dark Pictures Anthology), and the library. Creating fresh content for. On this platform, players can now link to their Ubisoft + account, similar to Amazons Luna, but of course users need an active Ubisoft subscription. However, Stadia has a free tier, so you don’t have to pay for two game subscriptions. The company plans to open its streaming technology to other game publishers, so we hope to see more monopoly or release in parallel with the launch of other platforms next year.

Another story is that there is enough bandwidth to play the game. Games like The Gardens Between don’t require a lot of bandwidth just because they are designed graphically. It works fine on a PC at 1080p and 15Mbps. This is a bit faster than Stadias’ minimum download speed. Games like the highly demanding Cyberpunk 2077 require over 100Mbps at 1080p to run without pixelation, rubber banding, or input lag. A game that cannot be played otherwise. However, this is a common cloud gaming issue, and it hasn’t changed much since the release of Stadias.

One of my big complaints about Stadia is how the games in the library are organized. If you look at your library on your phone, you’ll find a drop-down menu that lets you organize your recently played games and games alphabetically, allowing you to scroll through two rows of games at once. But on a PC and a TV, the TV is the worst of the two, so it’s unnecessarily annoying.

On your PC, you can see a 3×3 grid of games, but the order in which they are organized is a combination of recently played games and recently added games to your library. You don’t have the option to sort them alphabetically, which makes it harder to find games that you haven’t played in a while or purchased a while ago. Not only does the same weird organizational rules apply on TV, but the libraries are on one line, so you have to scroll until you find the game you’re looking for. If scrolling is too fast, the system will frequently skip some image thumbnails of the game. We really need a unified way to organize our game library on all Stadia platforms.

Screenshot: Joanna Nelius / Gizmodo

Also, instead of picking up a mobile phone or accessing a PC to buy games from there, I would like to be able to buy games directly from Stadia via TV. This can be done on the Xbox and PlayStation, but it doesn’t seem to have the same functionality on platforms with settings like the console. Sure, it’s not hard to put the controller down and pick up my phone, but I’ll be aware of this unnecessary step. I have a controller. Just Rem at the game store!

However, Stadia has significantly improved the way screenshots are managed. When the platform was first launched, I was able to get them with the screen capture button on the controller, but they could only be viewed on my phone and there was no way to share them. You can now view them on your PC or mobile app, and share screenshots and state sharing with links. When you save a clip via game chat or livestreaming directly to YouTube, the video clip will contain audio. You can also download screenshots and clips from Stadia to your local PC, but you can’t do the same on mobile.

And it’s important to remember that as of December, iOS users are now able to play Stadia games in the Apple Safari browser. Due to Apple’s strict App Store policy on the cloud gaming platform, Google has prevented iPhone and iPad users from playing games on the Stadia app on the App Store. However, cloud gaming via the WebRTC implementation, which is the way GeForce Now users can play games on Chromebooks, is perfectly fine.

Ah, if you have a 4K monitor and you have a Pro subscription, you can play games in 4K on your PC. Family sharing is now important, so you can add users to your family group and play any game. Owned by your account. You don’t need an active Stadia Pro account to share games or play shared games.

Huh, I understand. It was a lot. And most of it is good.

Currently, Stadia is only blocked by the lack of recently released games or games that support its own state sharing and crowd selection capabilities. These don’t have the small hurdles to clear to make Stadia more attractive to gamers. Of course, it goes without saying that bandwidth limitations are always a problem for cloud gaming services as a whole until they actually try to break the digital divide in the United States. Stadia made measurable progress last year. If Google is committed to it, the service needs to regain some momentum.

