Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 2 Leak Tips





Judges haven’t yet decided whether the Galaxy S21 Ultra will eventually break the cycle of disappointing the sale of the Galaxy S, but that doesn’t stop people’s attention from shifting to Samsung’s next big thing. Hmm. Of course, rumors about the 2021 folding have been widespread on the internet for the last few months, but there are still disagreements about some of the details. This latest info dump doesn’t completely end these discussions, but we’ll add a little more to chew.

One of the things that still matters is the actual number of foldable phones Samsung will launch this year. Some say it’s a single “light” fold that combines a Z-fold and a Z-flip, with only three. Others claim that there are four, or at least two variations, for each type of foldable phone.

Unfortunately, SamMobile doesn’t have a clear answer yet, but the fact that we only got the details of the two fold-out phones makes the “Lite” theory questionable again. According to that source, the SM-F926, also known as the Galaxy Z Fold 3, has 256GB of storage and comes with Android 11 and One UI 3.5. Meanwhile, the SM-F711, also known as the Galaxy Z Flip 2, is available with 128GB and 256GB storage options and also runs One UI 3.5 and Android 11.

The One UI version is important because it suggests that these two phone launch windows will not be available until later this year. One UI 3.1 is still in the works and it will take some time for Samsung to polish One UI 3.5. It is unknown at this time if there are any updates between these two releases.

This schedule also casts doubt on the Galaxy Note 21. The stylus phablet used to announce a new version of Samsung’s custom user experience may have been reassigned to these two folds instead.

