Telegram topped the list of the most downloaded applications in the world in January 2021





Telegram Messenger, as you know, is an instant messaging platform comparable to WhatsApp. Similar to WhatsApp, it is a freeware application that is a cross-platform and cloud-based application service that provides end-to-end encryption in private chat.

At a recent event where WhatsApp changed its privacy policy and asked users to agree to the terms and policies by the deadline with “take it or leave it” terms, the company has received a lot of backlash on social media platforms Received many privacy analysts and users Publicly criticized the advantages of Facebook and WhatsApp.

WhatsApp is one of Facebook’s most popular and widely used instant messaging services and is so widely used in many countries, especially India, that it was almost impossible to leave the application. However, since WhatsApp published a new Terms of Service that mentions sharing user data with its parent company, Facebook Inc. users across India and around the world have despised the company’s tricks, analysts say. ..

However, since this incident, people have begun to switch to alternative instant messaging services, and Telegram is the most popular. According to a recent report by analytics firm Sensor Tower, the Telegram app has been downloaded more than 63 million times in just one month, with 24% of all downloads coming from India.

This means that in January 2021 about 15 million people switched from WhatsApp to Telegram, or used both, and all of their credits were infuriated by users over the terms of WhatsApp’s new Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. be connected.

As stated in the Financial Express report, Indonesia had the highest number of downloads since India, with people actively switching from WhatsApp to Telegram, with a recorded percentage of 10%.

According to a Sensor Tower report, Telegram is the most downloaded non-gaming application on Android devices (Google Play Store) and is ranked 4th in the list of iOS users on the Apple App Store. However, given the overall percentage and proportion, Telegram surpassed the list of most downloaded applications last January 2021.

This transition from WhatsApp to Telegram was astounding given the strength of the repulsion. Analysts say Telegram downloads wouldn’t spike that much without WhatsApp controversy.

According to a Sensor Tower report, the second application downloaded was TikTok, which has been downloaded more than 62 million times, as the Financial Express stated. Facebook, Signal and WhatsApp were the top five downloads in January 2021.

