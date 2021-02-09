An Australian company forced to imagine a life without Google





Can you imagine a life without Google? This is a strange reality that Australians were thinking of. Since last month, a US tech group threatened to shut down its ubiquitous search engine over a bill that would force Big Tech to pay content news providers.

“If the code is legislated, Google will have no choice but to stop offering searches in Australia,” Mercilva, managing director of Google Australia & New Zealand, told parliamentarians at Parliamentary Commission on January 22. It was. ..

Google’s ultimatum evoked a brief reaction from Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, telling journalists that “we do not respond to threats.” Nonetheless, there are concerns in the business and technology sectors that Google’s exit, or “G exit,” can cause serious disruption, especially for small businesses that rely on search to direct customers to their websites. It is increasing.

“It will have a huge impact on our ability to connect content to our viewers,” said Neil Ackland, CEO of Junkie Media, a small publisher targeting the youth market.

Code, which Ackland expects government sources to enact within a few weeks, is “for small publishers such as Junkie, who rely on Google and Facebook to drive 75% of traffic to their websites. It can be fatal. ”

This code creates an arbitration system that allows Google and Facebook to make binding decisions about what fees Google and Facebook will have to pay news providers for content carried on the platform if an opportunity fails. The platform will also notify you at least 14 days in advance before changing algorithms that affect traffic to news websites. In addition, severe fines will be imposed if any company violates the non-discrimination clause.

Canberra says the world’s first regulation is needed to address the “fundamental imbalance” in bargaining power between Google and Facebook and traditional media companies. According to the government, the tech group has become the “gatekeeper” of the Internet, earning A $ 81 for every A $ 100 spent on online advertising, hoping that news providers will fairly indemnify their content. Not in.

Both tech companies have stated that the code doesn’t work in its current form, claiming that displaying news makes little money.

Google warned that by forcing companies to pay to provide links to news websites, it would break the way search engines work and undermine the basic principles of the Internet. Facebook says it will remove all local and international news from the Australian platform once the code is enacted.

Big Tech has launched extensive lobbying for code with news providers such as Nine Entertainment and Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. The latter claims that it has borrowed up to A $ 1 billion annually from Google and Facebook for delivering its eyes to the platform. Analysts say the outcome of the fighting has global implications, as the EU, Canada, France, and several other jurisdictions are considering similar regulations.

“One cause of Google’s concern is that the news media negotiation code could set a precedent and spur regulation in larger markets such as the United States,” said Liam, an analyst at research group Ibis World. Harrison says.

A hard-line tactic of threatening to shut down Google’s search engine has raised Canberra’s stakes. Critics claim to have created pioneering regulations in support of News Corp., a strong supporter of the conservative government.

Australia’s most successful tech company, Atlassian, said the code was inadequately regulated because it targets only two companies and “has a negative impact on future tech investment and the economy as a whole.” I will.

Most analysts predict that “G-exit” will have a big financial impact in the short term, but it’s as dramatic as Google’s A $ 53 billion annual economic benefit to Australian businesses and consumers. Not the target.

But Google’s brinkmanship also poses considerable risks to the company. Some analysts have warned that the group’s powerful lobbying tactics can be counterproductive.

“In the United States, we are already being asked to dismantle” Big Tech, “which could increase further in connection with monopolies. .. .. This could mean a law prohibiting Google from becoming the default engine for browsers in the future, “said David Holmes, an assistant professor at Monash University in Melbourne.

[email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos