10 tech leaders share their favorite Edtech innovations

The pandemic has made a big difference in education. Educational technology remains a hot topic even as students begin to return to the classroom. Schools continue to look for effective and affordable ways to enhance classroom learning and better support distance learning, and the technology industry is providing it quickly.

As a leader in the field, Forbes Technology Council members are always looking for cutting-edge, innovative technologies, including those used in education. Below, 10 of them share some of the most compelling edtechs they’ve seen recently and why they were so impressed.

1. Aspect

AspectO is a great artificial intelligence / machine learning product that enhances both classroom and online learning. Continuously assessing student participation triggers events that promote student involvement during class. It also personalizes educational content and assignments based on student attention during teacher-led class sessions, remote sessions, and even online self-learning sessions on platforms such as Coursera. –Sujeeth Kanuganti, Aira Tech Corp.

2. ClassDojo

Students are learning both remotely and directly. In short, today’s schools rely on tools such as Zoom for teachers to connect with remote learners. ClassDojo helps ensure the fairness of remote students by randomly calling students and giving them participation points. Kahoot is another great option for class participation as anyone can participate in Q & A discussions. –Amy Czuchlewski, Bottle Rocket

3. Kahoot

Kahoot is a fascinating educational technology platform that uses gamification to make the learning process more enjoyable and engaging. The free part of the platform helps school kids build, use and / or browse and use other online learning content. Meanwhile, enterprise users can access paid versions of the platform to build their own platform and access other enterprise training materials. -AX Semantics, Robert Weissgraeber

4. Khan Academy

Perhaps more than any other segment, education has unexpected scalability requirements, and the success of agility-adapted virtual learning platforms has certainly caught my eye. Faced with these sudden changes, the Khan Academy successfully leveraged edge computing technology, resulting in 2.5 times normal traffic levels within a week. -Joshua Bixby, Fastly

5. Learn Platform

I am fascinated by the edtech effectiveness system created by the Learn Platform, which is used to analyze data from students and teachers participating in the program. Currently, there is data available from 4 million students, and that number is expected to grow. I believe that the evolution of this system will ultimately lead to deeper personalization of how educators teach their children. -OptinMonster, Thomas Griffin

6. Student travel mapping

Educational institutions are becoming learner-centric in their design and operation, which creates student travel mapping technology. Maps of student journeys reveal multidimensional pathways for them to navigate in educational progress, highlighting courses, skills, learning outcomes and experiences. This gives learners access to guidance and analysis to tailor their education to their career and life goals. -Jim Milton, Anthology

7. Asynchronous forum

One of the fascinating edtechs for remote learning environments, especially for students in different time zones, is asynchronous forums. Having recently completed graduate school, I found it helpful to receive feedback on my assignments from fellow students and instructors within a few days. It allowed me to think deeper about the subject and broaden my knowledge. –Bob Fabien Zinga, Directly, Inc. / US Navy Reserve

8. Virtual reality

Virtual reality needs to be incorporated into new classrooms. VR is arguably the most immersive learning tool available today, transforming the educational experience into an exciting and modern one. More importantly, complete immersion significantly reduces distractions from other sources. Coupled with high engagement, this leads to better understanding and enhanced retention of students. -Kyleland, Rendebar

9. Remote browser isolation

Remote browser isolation technology has had a significant impact on many industries, but it is especially useful for educational institutions given the methods that have been targeted by ransomware and data theft during pandemics. Isolating student devices from the Internet prevented them from being exposed to ransomware and other threats, and prevented many schools from appearing in headlines. –David Canellos, Ericom Software

10. Remote work technology

Schools are looking to the same solutions as businesses to enable remote environments. Technologies such as Microsoft Teams developed for the enterprise enable educational scenarios and vice versa. Remote work technology enables virtual classrooms, allowing students to enter a workforce that is increasingly dependent on such technology and collaborate with both large and small businesses. -Bob Brands, Avanade

