“Pokemon GO” Mega Gyarados Raid: Best Counter, Move Set, Weather Boost, and Other Guides

The brand new Lunar New Year event has reportedly brought so much coolness to the “Pokemon Go” game, but some are really looking forward to the arrival of Mega Gyarados. This particular dragon-looking enemy can be captured as long as the player and his friends know how to defeat the “Pokemon”. To help with that, here’s the “Pokemon Go” Mega Gyarados Raid Guide featuring the best counters of 2021.

Check out the movement of the Mega Gyarados counter this February 2021

Here’s a complete guide on how to defeat “Pokemon GO” Mega Gyarados with a counter move.

What if the player selects Mega “Pokemon” for Mega “Pokemon”? Now, according to the Attack cm Fanboy article, the recommended “Pokemon” would be Mega Venusaur as the best possible counter option.

Once the player is able to collect the shadow “Pokemon” with the frustration removed, the player can use a shadow foam with the same move set, or a shadow zapped with both Thunderbolt and Thundershock.

This is the “Pokemon” Mega Gyarados Raid Guide FAQ

When is the Mega Gyarados raid in February 2021?

Mega Gyarados will appear in the 5-star raid of “Pokemon GO” on Tuesday, February 9th at 10am local time. This is also exactly the same time that the upcoming Chinese New Year event is expected to begin. The celebration is scheduled to end on February 14, but Mega Gyarados is expected to be stuck a little longer, leaving a raid at 9 am local time on Saturday, February 20.

How many players do you need?

Mega Gyarados can reportedly be defeated with a small team of only three players, especially if the team has the above excellent counters. However, Mega Energy rewards are determined by how quickly the team defeats Mega Gyarados, so it is recommended that players fighting Mega Gyarados team up with as many team members as possible. Having 5 or 6 on the team should allow the player to win much faster. Of course, the more you have, the better.

What is the weather boosting Mega Gyarados and the counter

Mega Gyarados has some complexities along with its weather patterns. The breakdown is as follows.

Fine weather / fine weather boosts the glass counter

Cloudy weather boosts fairies and fighting counters

Rain boosts electricity and bug counters as well as water movements in Mega Gyarados

Fog boosts Mega Gyarados’ dark attack

Wind boosts Mega Gyarados dragon attack

