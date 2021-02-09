With over 10 million installs, this Google Play Pass app has been eliminated as malware





Google’s governance over the Play Store often feels arbitrary, and while malware is attacking, legitimate apps disappear for false reasons, such as out-of-context words and images. Another case has surfaced where apps turn into malware just below Play Protect. The perpetrator this time is a PlayPass app that has been installed more than 10 million times. A commonly named Barcode Scanner app. Although it has been removed since its discovery, the developer’s account remains active and serves other applications.

Source: Malwarebytes.

Security company Malwarebytes wrote that some forum users reported strange behavior when a browser opened a horrifying website instructing mobile phones to install the Cleaner app due to fake security issues. I will. Many people have installed barcode scanners for years and have never had any problems, so it took some time to find the cause. However, when Malwarebytes examined the latest release of the Barcode Scanner that appeared on the phone via auto-update, it found obfuscated code that turned out to be a Trojan horse responsible for opening browsers and horrifying websites. It was.

Screenshot of the list of Play Stores stored on archive.org. Indicates that it was part of the Play path before the app was modified.

Barcode Scanners haven’t been noticeable for years, and judging from a snapshot of the app’s Play Store list in November 2020, Google’s official offering offers subscribers benefits such as ad-free or premium versions of the app at no additional cost. It was even part of the Play Path program. .. The Barcode Scanner seems to have been owned by a different developer than at the time. The developer seems to be offering a similar or older version of the same app “barcod scanner”, which was last updated in August 2020. It is likely that the malware has just been introduced. After the app changes hands. Before it was removed from the Play Store, it was last caused by developer LAVABIRD LTD, but it still offers a selection of other apps.

This situation is reminiscent of the removal of the Great Suspenders last week. Google has launched a popular browser extension from the web store following malware accusations, but there are important differences. Great Suspender is automatically disabled and removed from all browsers, but the barcode scanner remains on the previously installed phone.

To see if this particular barcode scanner is on your phone (not to be confused with this, there are many similar legitimate apps), download an app such as AppChecker and read “Barcodes”. Search for “scanner”. If you see a result with a package name that matches “com.qrcodescanner.barcodescanner”, remove the app. You can also check if the Barcode Scanner Play Store link is still active on your mobile phone.

Alternatively, we recommend using Google Lens. This is because it’s pre-installed on all Android smartphones as part of the Google app (the linked Play Store app is just a link to the relevant part of the Google app on the home screen).

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos