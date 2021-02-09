The council paves the way for technology-based enterprises to consider ADA compliance, innovation | Local News





Cheyenne The Cheyenne City Council will capitalize on Monday night with a new technology-oriented company by annexing, rezoning and approving the final parcel of land on the eastern side of the South Greeley Highway between High Plains Road and the South Greeley Highway. Opened the way to be located in. Terry Ranch Road.

Cheyenne LEADS has worked with the company to prepare the property for development, but CEO Betsey Hale said the company could not be named at this point in the process. The operation was approved by the Council under the name Bison Business Park.

The 532 acres of land owned by Lummis Livestock Co. LLC and Arp and Hammond Hardware Co. will be divided into two parcels and brought into the city limits. A total of 258 acres will be rezoned to heavy industry for the new company, and the remaining 273 acres will be designated as provisional land and will be available for rezoning when ready for development.

It’s great to be able to implement this in stages. This will take some time for zoning and allow you to proceed with your main project. After that, if he knew what kind of users wanted to go there, he would catch up with the rest of the zonings, said Brad Emmons, the project’s owner agent.

Charles Bloom, director of planning and development at Cheyenne, said provisional suspensions are common for large-scale annexations. He added that zoning is a heavy industry, but residents do not have to worry about traffic, noise and other issues associated with traditional industrial development because of their focus on technology.

Details about future operations are not available at this time, but the final platform document states that this development will provide family-paying jobs and encourage employer recruitment to promote a business-friendly environment.

After getting the council’s approval, Mr. Hale would like to thank him for supporting the initiative to build the Bison Business Park. This was a great opportunity for all of Cheyenne, Laramie County and Wyoming, and your support and leadership was part of making it happen.

Focus on ADA compliance, technology and entrepreneurship

On Monday night, three resolutions were introduced aimed at improving compliance with Americans with Disabilities Acts in City Hall and encouraging technology and entrepreneurship in the town.

First, sponsored by city council member Pete Laybourn, we ask the city to assess ADA compliance in the city hall and develop a transition plan to make the necessary improvements.

The important thing is that ADA is for everyone. It’s for the people who work in our building, the people who start doing business in our building, Rayborn said. That’s what I’ve been aware of since I served in the mayor’s council for persons with disabilities.

The bathroom on the ground floor of the City Hall has been recently refurbished to meet ADA standards, making it the only barrier-free bathroom in the building. The resolution states that the City Hall, built in 1979 before the implementation of the ADA, contains multiple barriers to accessibility.

Laybourn pointed out the potential risk of not working to reach compliance, but said he would support this measure as it is a way to better serve the public.

I don’t consider it a nasty federal law. According to Rayborn, I’m wondering what to do in a rational way to deal with people.

The resolution will be heard by the Finance Commission on Monday.

The following two resolutions, sponsored by Councilor Michelle Aldrich, approve the creation of the Community Technology Advisory Board and the Innovation and Entrepreneurs Advisory Board.

These industries have recently made progress in Cheyenne with gBETA startup pre-accelerators first offering products to Wyoming in October, with EQ Capital aiming to bring venture capital firms to town.

The Community Technology Advisory Council defends projects and positions, investigates issues and gathers public opinion. Encourage and promote affordable access and use of information and communication technology. Promote and advise effective e-citizen participation and e-government services in accordance with resolutions.

With respect to the Innovation and Entrepreneurs Advisory Board, resolutions are important to promote an innovation economy, including providing good access for entrepreneurs to attract, retain and support startups and entrepreneurs. Develop a skilled, globally competitive workforce that states that solutions to problems need to be identified and recommended.

These resolutions will be considered by the Public Services Commission next Tuesday.

Other business councils have approved a memorandum of understanding with Laramie County School District 1 to allow the district’s softball program to use the city’s ballfield free of charge until 2026. The city council has approved two contract changes totaling just over $ 37,000 for an expansion project at Happy Jack Landfill. .. This funding will cover additional liners and liner installations. This is part of a larger effort to extend the life of landfills and prevent city debris from being sent to Colorado.

Margaret Austin is a local government reporter for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. She can be contacted at [email protected] or 307-633-3152. Follow her on Twitter @MargaretMAustin.

