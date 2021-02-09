Elon Musks Tesla invests $ 1.5 billion in Bitcoin and accepts cryptocurrency for purchase





Tesla will push Bitcoin to its highest level after automakers announce a $ 1.5 billion investment in digital money and plan to accept cryptocurrencies from customers buying electric cars It was useful for.

The announcement follows the adoption of Bitcoin’s cheeky social media by iconic Tesla CEO Elon Musk and marks the latest steps in the mainstreaming of cryptocurrencies.

Although the value of Bitcoin has risen by about 50% this year, skeptics still warn it is very volatile and regulators warn it is vulnerable to abuse.

Musk, an expert in breaking corporate norms and economic structures, changed Twitter’s career to simply read “#bitcoin” last week.

He also recently used social media to promote another digital money, Dogecoin, which was originally launched as a joke but suddenly gained value.

In securities filing, Tesla described the purchase of Bitcoin as an effort to increase corporate liquidity.

Tesla has announced that it will buy Bitcoin for $ 1.5 billion, “in January 2021, we will update our investment policy to give us the flexibility to further diversify and maximize our cash earnings. I raised it. “

As a result, “We may invest some of such cash in certain alternative reserve assets, including digital assets, gold bullion, gold exchange trading funds, and other assets designated in the future. . “

Tesla also added, “In the near future, we will start accepting Bitcoin as a payment method for our products.”

Bitcoin’s price soared to $ 44,795.20 (about Rs 326,000) around 13:25 GMT (IST 6:55 pm) before it cooled slightly.

Tesla’s move will further institutionalize Bitcoin as a means of value accepted in American and global business.

In October, Paypal announced that it would allow consumers to trade in cryptocurrencies. Meanwhile, payment company Square has announced that it will invest $ 50 million (about 365 rupees) in Bitcoin.

Just last month, asset manager BlackRock announced that two of its funds could include an investment in Bitcoin.

Still, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink cautions that Bitcoin remains very volatile.

Tesla also acknowledged in SEC filing that digital assets “may remain very volatile” and vulnerable to “malicious” technology-based attacks.

At a Senate confirmation hearing, the newly established Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said cryptocurrencies are vulnerable to illegal financing.

Improving legitimacy Bitcoin, just 12 years old, has seen a sharp rise since it reached $ 5,000 in March 2020.

“This is probably one of the biggest developments in the cryptocurrency industry,” said ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada about Tesla’s move.

“Tesla will be a major player in the automotive industry, and if it begins to accept Bitcoin as a payment method, it will give more legitimacy to digital currencies.”

Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com, said Tesla’s announcement boosted Bitcoin to more than $ 50,000 due to musk influences on “price behavior formation and market movements.” He said there was a possibility.

However, Mask’s stance on Bitcoin said it raises “real questions about the potential for market manipulation,” depending on when Tesla buys Bitcoin.

“This may not be a concern for many investors, but some conservative types may be concerned,” Wilson said. “Tesla’s move is a kind of big business support that the bulls are looking at. More corporate support = more mainstreaming.”

