Android Barcode Scanner Infects Users Over 10 Million Downloads





It turns out that a benign barcode scanner with over 10 million downloads from Google Play has received an upgrade that encourages search-linked advertising giants to remove it.

Barcode Scanner, one of the dozens of apps available in the official Google App Repository, was born as a legitimate service. Then, in late December, researchers at security firm Malwarebytes began receiving messages from customers that ads were opening out of nowhere in their default browser.

One update is enough

Nathan Collier, a Malwarebytes mobile malware researcher, was initially confused. I didn’t have any recently installed apps and all the installed apps were from Play. Despite its long history of admitting malicious apps, it’s safer than most third-party sites in this market. Ultimately, Collier identified the culprit as a barcode scanner. Researchers said the update delivered in December contained the code that caused the ad to bomb.

According to Collier, it’s scary that a single update can turn an app under the supervision of Google Play Protect into a malicious one. It’s confusing to me that an app developer who has a popular app turns it into malware. Was this a scheme for waiting for a strike and hibernating after the app became popular?

According to Collier, adware is often the result of third-party software development kits that developers use to monetize apps that are available for free. Some SDKs are not known to developers and will push the boundaries. The malicious behavior was the result of developer changes, as Collier could be established from the code itself and a digital certificate that digitally signed it.

Advertising

The researcher wrote:

No, barcode scanners added malicious code that wasn’t in previous versions of the app. In addition, the added code used a high degree of obfuscation to avoid detection. To make sure this is from the same app developer, I made sure it was signed with the same digital certificate as the previous clean version. Due to its malicious intent, Android / Trojan.HiddenAds.AdQR detection jumped directly to the Trojan horse beyond the original detection category of adware.

Google removed the app after Collier notified the company privately. However, so far, Google has not yet used the Google Play Protect Tool to remove the app from the device on which it is installed. That is, the user has to remove the app himself.

Google officials didn’t say whether the protection removed the malicious barcode scanner. Ars also sent an email to the app developers asking them to comment on this post, but so far no reply.

If you have a Barcode Scanner installed on your Android device, you should inspect it to see if it was identified by Collier. The MD5 hash digest is A922F91BAF324FA07B3C40846EBBFE30 and the package name is com.qrcodescanner.barcodescanner. Don’t confuse a malicious barcode scanner with the one here or any other app with the same name.

The usual advice about Android apps applies here. The app should only be installed after reading user reviews and required permissions, only to the true benefit. Even if you haven’t used the installed app for more than 6 months, you should strongly consider removing it. Unfortunately, in this case, following this advice did not protect many barcode scanner users.

Using a reputable company malware scanner is not a bad idea either. The Malwarebytes app provides a free scan of the app. For many users, we recommend running it once or twice a month.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos