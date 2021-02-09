Twilio partners with Google and Apple for exposure notifications





A year after the COVID-19 pandemic, there was light at the end of the tunnel, with multiple vaccines approved in countries around the world. At the same time, due to winter seasonality, new viral variants, blockade fatigue, and the challenges of public compliance with public health guidelines, global prevalence is almost at record highs.

There are optimistic reasons as vaccine distribution accelerates, but it will take time to inoculate 7 billion people. Therefore, it is still essential to take all available precautions now and in the coming months. It’s also why Twilio has partnered with Google and Apple to enhance SMS messaging for contact notifications.

Contact tracing to protect your privacy

Contact notification is an open source API framework for contact tracing. The software uses Bluetooth to anonymously track human approach and notify people when exposed to COVID-19.

The mechanism is as follows. Using a randomly generated short string of numbers, the user’s phone sends a beacon to a nearby device via Bluetooth. This allows you to log contact proximity using these random strings as identifiers. If a contact notification participant tests positive for COVID-19, the user can log this test result and everyone who comes into contact with that person will receive the notification. All this is done without revealing your user ID.

Twilios’ participation in contact notifications is based on our experience working with public authorities to enhance our contact tracing programs. Over the past year, we’ve partnered with health authorities to use Twilio Flex to build a cloud-scale contact center. This allows agents to communicate securely and efficiently with residents using voice, SMS, and email. Today, Twilio is stepping up its contact tracing program, which covers nearly half of the US population, as well as many other cities, states, and countries around the world.

Quick notification on your desired channel

Through our commitment to contract tracking, we have first seen the importance of using digital communications to promptly alert someone when exposed to COVID-19. Receiving timely notifications can help someone take precautions and prevent more people from being exposed to the virus. However, not all contact tracing programs have the ability to alert people programmatically (or through common messaging channels). Contact tracing slows the spread of the virus and limits the speed at which the community can take actions to avoid unnecessary exposure.

In traditional contact tracing programs, call center agents conduct telephone interviews, record exposure cases, and then call people who may have been exposed to the virus to take appropriate safety measures, such as self-quarantine. I will teach you how to take.

When public health authorities began adopting contact notification frameworks in contact tracing programs in 2020, agents faced challenges when they wanted to reach affected individuals quickly and on a large scale. If someone tests positive, the contact tracing agent provides them with a unique code that they can enter into the exposure notification app to indicate that the test result is positive. This input triggers notifications to others, and without this unique code no one can receive these important alerts.

Of course, providing the code one by one over the phone cannot be extended. If thousands of people in a particular jurisdiction test positive in one day, agents will not be able to contact everyone in a timely manner. Public health officials needed a solution to programmatically share these unique codes. Health officials also wanted to provide the code in a way that would make it easier for residents to act. That’s where Twilio comes in.

A scalable solution for SMS notifications

Google and Apple developers have integrated the Programmable Messaging API to allow public health authorities to use unique code embedded in links to text deep links in contact notification apps to users. I built it. Simply click on the link and the user will be taken to the exposure notification app to start an anonymous notification process to alert the person they contact. To protect your privacy, Message Redaction prevents Twilio from retaining the last four digits of your message body or your phone number.

Best of all, these text messages are programmatically triggered so that contact tracers can reach thousands of individuals in just seconds. This efficiency allows agents to prioritize time according to the specific needs of the program. For example, agents can follow up on vulnerable populations at high risk of exposure, or focus on incoming questions from people who receive exposure alerts. Ultimately, more people will be able to get the help they need, when they need it.

Join us to stop the spread

I was excited about the possibility of contact notifications to allow more health authorities to build contact tracing programs. Together, we can stop the spread. If you’re working on a contact tracing program, or if you’re trying to build it, Water loves to talk to you.

For more information on the exposure notification framework, see below.

For Google Android

For Apple iOS

If you currently live in one of the jurisdictions offered by the Contact Notification Program, we recommend that you register now. For iPhone users, you can enable contact notifications in your device settings. For Android users, you can download the exposure notification app from the Google Play store (if available in your area).

Susan Lucas Collins is Twilio’s Global Head of Healthcare Services. She has extensive management experience in shifting regulatory and redemption models, providing reliable counsel to executives seeking insights in a rapidly evolving market and developing solutions that make measurable differences worldwide. I am passionate about it. Prior to Twilio, he headed Salesforce’s healthcare and life sciences organization.

Justin Herman is Twilio’s Global Head of Public Sector, enabling omni-channel communications to fuel the most innovative companies in the most important public services. He is currently a member of the World Economic Forum and the US Department of Labor’s Partnership for Employment and Accessible Technology (PEAT) think tank, and industry chair of the ACT-IAC IoT / Smart City Working Group.

Tony Fernandez is an experienced solutions architect working with Twilios’ largest customers to build innovative customer engagement solutions that can scale globally.

