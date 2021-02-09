Top 25 executives to watch in 2021: ManTech’s Kevin M. Phillips





In the 2020 challenge, ManTech has made extraordinary efforts to protect its most important assets. According to Chair, CEO, and President Kevin M. Phillips, 9,400 employees dedicated to serving the mission of the company’s customers need every challenge.

ManTech has worked together to meet customer mission needs onsite and remotely throughout the pandemic, keeping safety and security at the forefront of support. It also raised $ 2 million through employees matching frontline workers with charitable campaigns that benefit people in need in Washington, DC, metropolitan areas, and across the country.

In addition, ManTech has completed two major acquisitions to enhance its cyber technology capabilities. We also continued to invest in new technologies that support our customers’ missions in innovative ways. Finally, we are in a position to maintain a strong multi-year growth trajectory with expected revenue growth of over 12%.

“In summary, the right plan, the right mission, the right people for our future,” said Phillips.

ManTech’s commitment to providing solutions and technology has also helped advance the federal mission in the 2020 agenda.

“Everyone talks about’innovation’and’emerging technologies’, and ManTech makes it possible,” he said. “How? Integrate the best solutions and technologies to ensure outstanding mission performance.”

Some of these examples include a $ 920 million Navy victory to modernize maritime reconnaissance and patrol aircraft, and a $ 273 million Customs and Border Protection, terrorism, crime, and illegality at the border. Re-competition for artificial intelligence-powered analysis to discover and prevent valuable material.

Why see

“We focus on our customers and their key mission needs, our employees and their career development and training needs, and innovative technologies that solve the challenges our customers are currently facing and will face. We will continue to build something that works, to protect the future, a few days away, “said Philips.

