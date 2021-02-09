WhatsApp tests video mute and allows users to mute the video before sending it





WhatsApp is testing many new features for users around the world. According to a new report, Facebook-owned messaging platform has begun testing a new feature called mute video for Android and iOS users. As the name implies, this feature allows users to mute the video before sending it to their contacts.Read also-WhatsApp multi-device support: iOS beta gets “log out” feature

According to a new report, WhatsApp has already begun rolling out mute video features for beta users. To take advantage of this feature, users must visit the app store and update their messaging application to the latest beat version 2.21.3.13 update. Testing features for beta users means that muted videos will soon be available to Android and iOS users around the world. By testing features for users, WhatsApp is probably aiming to fix all bugs and release the final version without any issues.Also read-How to change WhatsApp number without losing old chat or contacts:

The messaging platform has not officially announced when this mute video feature will be available to users around the world. Rumor has it that the release timeline for this feature has not yet been revealed.Read Also-Telegram will leave WhatsApp and become the most downloaded app in January 2021

How does the WhatsApp Mute Video feature work?

The messaging platform is reportedly testing this feature and will soon be available to all users. This feature is already available to beta users of version 2.21.3.13. The video mute feature allows users to mute the video first before sending it to their contacts.

According to WABetaInfo, the video mute function or option is available on the application’s video editing screen. It is reportedly displayed in the form of a volume icon below the seek bar.

The WhatsApp feature tracker suggests that users can mute a video by simply tapping the transmitted video. It also suggests that all other options, including emotes, texts, and edits, will continue to be available.

Messaging platforms, on the other hand, are testing multi-device support capabilities. The company has been testing this feature for a long time. WhatsApp does not reveal when this important feature will be available to users around the world.

