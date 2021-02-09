iOS beta WhatsApp logs out for multi-devices





WhatsApp is working on a multi-device feature that allows users to connect up to 4 devices to their main WhatsApp account. WhatsApp for iOS has now submitted a new beta via the Testflight beta program, which provides a “log out” feature. According to WABetaInfo, which also posted a preview video of how the feature works, logging out allows users to log out of their WhatsApp account from the linked device.Read Also-WhatsApp Test Mute Video, Allows Users to Mute Video Before Sending

The logout feature is available in the 2.21.30.16 beta update for iOS. Please note that this feature is currently under development and is not open to the public. However, it may be deployed in the future. Of course, Android users are also expected to take advantage of this feature. In particular, multi-device support for WhatsApp itself has not yet officially started.Also read-How to change WhatsApp number without losing old chat or contacts:

WhatsApp logout feature: how it works

New logout options[設定]of[アカウント]It will be displayed on the tab. It currently replaces the existing “Delete Account” option, but reports may move WhatsApp to the “Linked Devices” logout option for the final build. The logout option basically allows the user to unlink the device from their main WhatsApp account.Read Also-Telegram will leave WhatsApp and become the most downloaded app in January 2021

WhatsApp is working on two types of multi-device features. One is to allow users to use WhatsApp Web without having to connect their main device to the Internet, and the other is to allow users to connect up to four devices to their main WhatsApp. account. The latter option does not require an active internet connection on the main device. Although not confirmed, additional device limits are subject to change.

WhatsApp’s multi-device makes it easy to stay logged in to the web version of the service even if your main device does not have an active internet connection. The messaging service is also working on whatsApp Web audio and video calls, which will be launched this year. This was confirmed by the parent company Facebook.

