



Based on a design by Karen Rustad Tlva, Droidstacean.Rust by Ivan Lozano is a system programming language focused on memory safety, combining low-level performance control with modern language features. Memory safety has been a permanent challenge for software developers, especially those working on system programs. Google has started using Rust in settings where memory safety and performance are important considerations, such as major Android systems. The Rust core team has recently completed work on building a new Rust home: Rust Foundation. We are pleased to announce the membership of the Rust Foundation, based on Google’s long-standing investment in C / C ++ and compilers and toolchains. We look forward to more participation in the Rust community. In particular, we look forward to continuing to grow our investment in existing Rust projects by addressing key issues such as interoperability with C ++, coordinating security reviews, and reducing the cost of crate updates throughout the industry. ..

Memory safety security flaws often jeopardize device safety, especially for applications and operating systems. For example, on Android, we found that more than half of the security vulnerabilities addressed in 2019 were due to memory safety bugs. And this is a huge effort by other contributors to Google and Android open source projects to invest in or invent various technologies such as Address Sanitizer, improved memory allocator, numerous fathers and other code checking tools. Nevertheless. Rust has proven effective in providing an additional layer of protection beyond these tools in many other settings, including browsers, games, and even major libraries. We are pleased to expand both the use of Rust on Google and our contribution to the Rust Foundation and the Rust ecosystem.

Examples of projects that Google is currently using or contributing to the Rust ecosystem include: Android operating system modules including Bluetooth and Keystore 2.0 low-level projects such as crosvm virtual machine monitors and drivers (alternative to QEMU) used with Chrome OS Contributes to open source projects using and using Rust. For example, firmware for the Mercurial source code control system FIDO security key support, and a number of additional projects evaluating the use of Rust in new libraries or products. Some examples are included: We are also excited to support major Rust projects and their maintainers, including: Adding Rust code to curl Working with ISRG on the Rust TLS module Add to Apache HTTP Server Projects We can’t wait to contribute across the industry Supporting existing projects and libraries to help build key areas such as C ++ interoperability and security reviews.

Android Platform Programming Language Engineering Director, by Lars Bergstrom

