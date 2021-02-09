Technology Trends: The Panel sees an opportunity for NJs to take advantage of workplace trends triggered by COVID





In a recent discussion entitled “Continuing to Grow the State of Innovation,” panelists agreed on one point. Jobs at tech and life sciences companies will look dramatically different in the coming years.

This trend has created opportunities for New Jersey and its real estate sector, and the state should be ready to take advantage of them.

The panel discussion will take place at a conference called Opportunity for the NJ Innovation Economy during COVID-19, hosted by the New Jersey Bureau of Economic Development and co-chaired by Judith Sheft, Secretary-General of the NJEDAs Science, Innovation and Technology Commission. I did. Guran, director of the Rutgers Eco Complex.

Moderated by Kai Feder, Chief of the State Innovation Office, the panel included Debbie Hart, CEO and President of BioNJ. Daniel Davidow, Senior Economic Development Project Manager, Governor’s Office. Jose Lozano, CEO and President of Choose New Jersey. TechUnited: Aaron Price, CEO and President of New Jersey.

One of the interesting things about the actual change in the pandemic is our perception of the universe and whether commercial space is now the place to do business. He asked the panel for comment.

Companies with a large footprint are now reassessing the need for space, Rosano said. Also, if space is needed, an open floor plan in the middle of a pandemic is not optimal. He said a company in a high-concentration vertical space in a skyscraper asked: Do you have the opportunity to sublease and bring smaller space closer to your employees? At some point, the team needs to come back together, as we all know.

Is remote work sustainable?

Lozano said he wasn’t convinced that the organization could maintain remote work for long periods of time.

He said he lost the opportunity for employees and team members to work together to understand strategies for solving future problems. After all, we are humans and we need to interact with each other.

He said the building, which incorporates live, work and play scenarios, is a great place to get back to work.

Hart said he missed his team and couldn’t wait for the team members to return to the same place. Real estate remains essential to the life sciences and biotechnology industries.

She said there was one lab space and one manufacturing space needed. Certainly there are innovations, and perhaps some will become more compact over time. But in the end, it will have to happen in real estate.

Hart added that he was excited about discussions about returning manufacturing to the United States to avoid supply chain disruptions. She said that 80% of all active pharmaceutical ingredients are made in China.

Hybrid workplace

Talking about the tech industry, Price said big tech companies like Dropbox and Airbnb are buying leases for tens of millions of dollars and setting up virtual workspaces.

I believe there will be hybrids (work arrangements) in the future, and I think there will be opportunities for New Jersey here, he said. There is a lot of free space. You can expand the space to some extent. And I think we have the opportunity to retain those who may have been to New York.

He added that solutions vary from company to company, and companies that adapt to the hybrid model are more likely to hire and retain talented people.

He said that about 25% of Google New York employees live in New Jersey and we have the opportunity to keep them in New Jersey.

Leave the address of those park avenues

Panelists thought the company’s address was no longer important, so the company wouldn’t look for a location on Park Avenue. They will be willing to start a business in New Jersey as long as they have access to New York and Newark airports. Panelists also considered it important for New York City to bounce back so that New Jersey could thrive on its orbit.

Mr. Price added that he often talked about the possibility of becoming a tech hub, given that Hoboken is close to New York.

I don’t know if it’s that important anymore, he said. As I said, I’m thinking about work balance.

Davidow said that everything that’s happening in the market will actually determine what’s happening on the ground in New Jersey, and now people are deciding how they want to use the space. I did.

Obviously, if there is a very dense vertical space, there is a challenge in the current market, he said. How it will affect the market in the long run will be an issue that will have to be addressed in the coming years.

He added that there may be more space opportunities based on new work arrangements.

There are some suburban office parks like those on the side of the road, and many towns don’t know exactly what to do with them.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos