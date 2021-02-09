MacOS Big Sur upgrades can lead to data loss if you don’t have enough storage





An issue with Apple’s macOS Big Sur installer allows users to upgrade from an older operating system without first checking that the target Mac has enough free hard drive space, resulting in installation failures and data loss. I will.

The issue is present in the Big Sur installer currently shipping and seems to date back to the first macOS 11 build released in November, Macintosh reports. Interestingly, subsequent point releases and delta updates are not affected by the bug.

Apple’s installer cannot check the free space on your system’s hard drive at startup and will continue to run the installation process until all storage is exhausted. The resulting failure is a Boot Recovery Assistant purgatory with a pop-up reading “An error occurred while preparing a software update” or a Big Sur Recovery boot screen indicating that there is no boot disk available. It can lead to an installation loop.

To upgrade your Mac to Big Sur, you need at least 35.5GB of free space, excluding the 13GB installer.

According to the publication, Macs that are compatible with macOS Big Sur, or Macs that have downloaded the macOS Big Sur upgrade, are vulnerable to this flaw. Testing has confirmed that this issue is present in both beta versions of macOS Big Sur 11.2 and 11.3 and may be present in macOS Big Sur 11.1.

However, Macs with a T2 security chip can lose data when FileVault 2 encryption is activated, so a failed installation may not be the most potential concern for upgradeers. there is. As Macintosh explains in detail, users cannot use their Mac administrator password to initiate the recovery process. In addition, attempts to reset passwords using a Personal Recovery Key or Apple ID will fail, but Catalina and Big Sur will not be able to use target disk mode. According to reports, passwords work with TDM on macOS Mojave and High Sierra.

If FileVault is enabled, the process is complicated, but you can use a system backup and a second Mac to recover your data. Macs that have FileVault not enabled before the upgrade can free up space for a new installation by doing a little file management in the terminal or transferring data to a second Mac via TDM.

Or, users who don’t need to recover data from affected Macs can just erase the drive and reinstall macOS. According to the report, new Macs with T2 chips require users to perform the “Erase Mac” procedure.

Mackintosh warned Apple about the issue, and others complained about the same issue on Apple’s support forums, but the company hasn’t responded yet.

