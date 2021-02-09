AMERICAN CLEAN POWER ASSOCIATION Launches





New advertising campaigns and websites highlight innovation, investment in the US renewable energy industry, and readiness to meet countries’ bold clean power goals

Washington, DC, February 8, 2021-The American Clean Power Association (ACP), an industry association for the new multi-technology renewable energy industry, today has a new website and its first advertising campaign to showcase the size and economic punch of the industry. Was announced. Its huge future potential.

The new trade associations, which went live on January 1st and officially launched this week, are wind, solar, power transmission, storage companies, manufacturers and construction companies, project developers and owners / operators, utilities, and finance. Bring together companies and corporate buyers. Of clean power.

The ACP campaign, called “All Ready,” runs online and on social media with the goal of educating stakeholders and sort leaders in the energy industry. The campaign will run for several months and will focus on innovation, growth and investment taking place nationwide to make clean power a major form of energy in the United States. Advertising also helps direct viewers to ACP’s new website, www.cleanpower.org. It features information on policies and issues related to solar, wind, storage and other renewable technologies.

“Our advertising campaigns provide enough clean power for 49 million American homes, create 300,000 American jobs, and invest $ 300 billion in US projects. It talks about how much our industry has already achieved and how we are ready. Next, look at innovators, investors and industries that are enabling renewable energy across the country. We are very excited to be able to collect it, “said Heather Zichal, CEO of ACP. “The renewable energy industry is ready to solve two of the United States’ biggest challenges: rebuilding the economy and addressing climate change. President Biden announces bold climate and energy goals in his inaugural address. And the advertising campaign emphasizes the fact that the clean power industry is ready. To help our country meet them. ”

As the country continues its transition from carbon-emitting energy sources to the future of the majority of clean electricity, www.cleanpower.org tells both members and non-members. The new site features national and state facts about the latest industry promotion initiatives overview, position outlook, workforce, investment and production, a valuable resource for anyone looking for information on renewable energy. Will be. The site also features tools and information about membership, meetings, and events, as well as industry news and the organization’s new blog, The PowerLine.

Advertisements for the campaign can also be found on the new site www.cleanpower.org.

###

About ACP

American Clean Power is the voice of the clean power industry that underpins the future of the United States, creating jobs, providing cost-effective solutions to the climate crisis, facilitating huge investments in the U.S. economy, and nationwide. We are promoting high-tech innovation. We are bringing together the power of the US renewable energy industry to drive common goals and transform the US power grid into a low-cost, reliable renewable energy system. For more information on the benefits of CleanPower for the United States, please visit www.cleanpower.org. Also, follow us on Twitter @ USCleanPower, Facebook and LinkedIn.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos