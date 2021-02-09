HTC Wildfire E Lite with Android Go officially announced: Price, Stock Status





| Release date: Tuesday, February 9, 2021 12:48 [IST]

HTC started innings in 2021 by expanding its budget Android smartphone portfolio. The company’s latest affordable device on the market is the Wildfire ELite. The company has limited the availability of new budget offerings to South Africa and Russia. The HTC Wildfire E Lite is an Android Go Edition smartphone with a basic feature set such as dual rear camera setup and HD + display.

Full specifications and features of HTC Wildfire ELite

The HTC Wildfire E Lite was launched with an IPS LCD display. The 5.45 inch panel supports HD + resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels and has an aspect ratio of 18: 9. The display has no notches and the top bezel is thick. So is the chin. On the back of this device is a horizontally placed dual camera module with an 8MP primary sensor.

The secondary sensor is a 0.3MP lens that is useful for depth mapping. In advance, HTC Wildfire has a 5MP sensor with an f / 2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls. Smartphones are processed using the entry-level MediaTek Helio A20 chipset. Smartphone functionality will be available with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage.

The device also supports an external microSD card for additional storage requirements. Since this is an Android Go Edition device, it is unlikely that the company will introduce high-end variants in the future.

The device boots on Android 10 OS (Go Edition). The side of the connection is standard with micro USB 2.0 port, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual LTE support, single band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and more. The device has a 3,000 mAh battery.

HTC Wildfire ELite Prices and Sale

The HTC Wildfire was announced at ZAR 1,549 (about Rs .7,6100) in South Africa and RUB 7,790 (about Rs .7,665) in Russia. Available with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage options, and a single black option.

