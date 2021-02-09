EU may follow Australia by letting Google pay for news on Facebook





EU lawmakers overseeing new European digital regulations want to force big tech companies to pay for news and repeat the same move in Australia, strengthening publishers’ hands on Google and Facebook.

The European Parliamentary initiative will be a serious blow to Google. Google is threatening Australia to protest a new law planned to force news payments.

Facebook also warns that if the law is passed in its current form, it will prevent Australian users from sharing the news.

Members of the European Parliament, working on two groundbreaking European digital regulatory drafts, the Digital Services Act (DSA) and the Digital Market Act (DMA), told the Financial Times that Australia’s side as it passed the EU Parliament. He said the law could be amended to include. reform.

This includes binding arbitration of license agreements and options that require tech companies to notify publishers of changes in how news articles are ranked on the site.

We never accept this situation when someone is using the content … and the author receives no reward at all.

Andrus Ansip, MEP, Former Commissioner

Alex Saliba, Malta’s MEP, who led Congress’s first report on DSA, said Australia’s approach to Google and Facebook was successful in addressing a serious bargaining imbalance with publishers.

Large-scale digital platforms dominate the market for search, social media, and advertising, creating power imbalances and benefiting significantly from news content, he said. I think it’s fair for them to repay a fair amount of money.

Google and Facebook have stepped up their efforts to license news in Europe since the EU reviewed copyright law in 2019. This change gives publishers the right to indemnify for fragments of content displayed on online platforms.

However, some European Parliamentarians say the administration is still too weak.

Andrus Ansip, an Estonian MEP and former commissioner who helped create the Copyright Directive, said he was ready to accept further changes. He said the idea of ​​the Copyright Directive was to create a stronger bargaining position for news publishers.

We found that the same process is underway in Australia.I don’t want to resume the copyright directive, but I need to. [look at the DSA] If you need to be clearer.

Ansip, the MEP of the liberal renewal group, is the vice chairman of the committee dealing with key parts of digital law. We never accept this situation when someone is using the content … and the author is totally unpaid, he added.

While support for Australian measures is growing, European Parliamentarians are asking about the best way to introduce such reforms and whether it is better to wait for the effects of copyright reviews to become apparent. , Further disagreements. In the EU system, members of the European Parliament are most influential in amending the proposal by the Commission. The Commission must agree with EU Member States to become a law.

Aruba Kocalari, Sweden’s centre-right MEP and responsible for supporting DSA shepherds through parliament, said a new law before seeing how the new copyright directive would be implemented. He said it was problematic to consider.

But she added that measures that affect news article rankings, such as the publisher’s right to know that tech companies have tweaked their algorithms, should be addressed by the DSA.

Google recently signed a license agreement in France. This is partly because the court intervened to demand negotiations with the news publisher. Stphanie Yon-Courtin, MEP of the Renew Group and a former adviser to the French competition authorities, showed that the threat of the US group withdrawing from Australia and recent negotiations in Europe still need to be addressed. Pointed out that.

She said it was time to mandate fair negotiations on online platforms, reward news content obtained from the press, and advise on algorithmic changes that affect content rankings.

Google promises to speed up licensing news by $ 1 billion worldwide over the next three years, saying the EU’s copyright directive aims to strike the right balance between publishers and platforms. Said.

People trust that it helps Google find relevant and credible information from various websites, which helps publishers send valuable traffic to their sites and Google says. Said. We are willing to pay to further support journalism and we do it all over the world.

Facebook declined to comment.

Javier Espinoza reported from Brussels and Alex Barker from London.

Financial Times Ltd. 2021.

