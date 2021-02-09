Meet Hoover Institution experts affiliated with Innovate Alabama





Six experts from the Hoover Institution at Stanford University have partnered with Innovate Alabama to develop policy recommendations to grow the Alabama economy, especially technology.

Founded by Governor Kay Ivy last summer, the 15-member Alabama Innovation Commission is the first state-wide committee focused on entrepreneurship, innovation, and comprehensive growth in technology.

The Commission is tasked with establishing and expanding the path to work in entrepreneurship and innovation, while developing policy recommendations aimed at promoting economic growth and promoting the recruitment of technology-based companies. I am.

Supported by an advisory board, the committee has partnered with the Silicon Valley-based Hoover Institution to start, hire, and retain jobs with businesses. Development of an innovation hub. Commercialization of startups. Within these key areas, they identify ways to improve education and skill-based learning and leverage state success in ways to generate Alabama prosperity.

Former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is the director of the Hoover Institution and a member of the Advisory Board. Alabama Power Executive Vice President Siegsmith is Chairman of the Council.

Growing the state economy in the areas of technology and innovation is at the heart of Innovate Albamas, according to Smith. Working closely with these talented individuals in partnership with the Hoover Institution will add a certain level of policy expertise to Alabama’s innovation, strengthening the inclusive economy, building a national hub for innovation, and Alabama’s. Helps improve.

The six Hoover Institution experts are highly decorated and nationally recognized ideological leaders in the field. The following is an excerpt from their biography:

Ralph Banks.

Ralph Bank – Racial Justice and Inequality

Ralph Banks is a professor of law at Stanford Law School and a professor of education at Jackson Eli Reynolds. Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, and a graduate of Stanford University and Harvard Law School, Banks has been a faculty member at Stanford University since 1998. He teaches and writes about family law, employment discrimination law, race and law. At Stanford, he belongs to the Michelle Clayman Gender Institute, the Center for Comparative Race and Ethnicity, the Stanford Center for Educational Opportunity Policy, and the Center for Poverty and Inequality. His work has been published in a wide range of popular scholarly publications, including Stanford Law Review, Yale Law Journal, The New York Times, and Los Angeles Times. He has been interviewed and quoted from media outlets such as ABC News / Nightline, National Public Radio, The New York Times, and Los Angeles Times.

Eric Brignolfson.

Erik Brynjolfsson – The Future of Work and Innovation

Erik Brynjolfsson holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in applied mathematics and decision-making science from Harvard University and a PhD. From MIT in Business Economics. He is the director of the Digital Economy Lab and a senior fellow at the Human Center AI Institute at Stanford University. He is a Senior Research Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy, has been appointed to the Stanford Graduate School of Business at the Faculty of Economics, and is a researcher at the National Bureau of Economic Research. Brinjolfson, one of the most cited authors of information economics, was one of the first researchers to measure the productivity contribution of information technology and the complementary role of organizational capital and other intangible assets. was. He has conducted pioneering research into the impact of digital commerce, intangible assets, and IT on business strategy, productivity, and performance. Brynjolfsson speaks globally and, along with co-author Andrew McAfee, author of nine books, including the best-selling The Second Machine Age: Work, Progress and Prosperity in a Time of Brilliant Technologies and Machine, Platform, Crowd: Harnessing Our Digital Future. is. Over 100 academic treatises and 5 patents.

Stephen News.

Steve Haver: Economic Policy and Infrastructure (Lead Advisor)

Stephen Haber is a Senior Fellow of the Hoover Institution, Peter and Helen Bing, and Professor of AA and Jeanne Welch Milligan of the Faculty of Humanities at Stanford University. In addition, he is a professor of political science, a professor of history, a professor of economics (courtesy) and a senior researcher at both the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy and the International Development Center of Japan. He is one of Stanford’s most prominent teachers and has won all the educational awards that Stanford must offer. He received the Walter Gore Award in 2011, the highest educational honor at Stanford University. Harbor spent his school life investigating political institutions and economic policies that slowed the innovation and improvement of living standards. Much of that work focuses on how regulators and regulators are used by existing companies to curb competition, thereby reducing economic opportunities and slowing technological progress. I am. His current research focuses on three areas: Creating regulatory barriers to financial entry. The economic and political impact of hold-up problems caused by various systems of agricultural production. Comparative development of the patent system. He is the director of the Hoovers Working Group on Innovation and Intellectual Property.

Eric Hanushek.

Eric Hanushek: Education Reform

Eric Hanushek is a Senior Fellow of Paul and Jean Hannah and a member of the Hoover Institution’s Collet Task Force on K-12 Education. A leader in the development of economic analysis of educational issues, his work extends to achieving teacher quality, high stakes accountability, and reducing class size. He was a pioneer in measuring teacher quality based on student performance, which is the basis of current research on teacher and school value evaluation. His work on school efficiency is central to the debate about school financial adequacy and fairness. His analysis of the economic impact of school outcomes motivates the design of national and international education policies. Hanushek is the chair of the executive committee for the Texas School Project at the University of Texas at Dallas, a researcher at the National Bureau of Economic Research, and a regional coordinator of educational economics at the CESifo Research Network. He previously chaired the board of directors of the National Commission on Education and Science. His latest book, The Knowledge Capital of Nations: Education and the Economics of Growth, identifies the close relationship between people’s skills and the country’s economic growth and shows the economic impact of quality schools.

Joshua Lau

Josh Rauh: Economic Policy and Infrastructure

Joshua Rauh is a Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution and Professor of Treasury at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. He previously worked for the White House, was Chief Economist of the Council of Economic Advisers, and taught at the University of Chicago Booth Business School and Kellogg School of Management. Rauh studies corporate investment, business taxes, government pension debt and investment management. He has published numerous journal articles and was awarded the 2006 Brattle Prize for his outstanding research treatise on corporate finance in the Journal of Finance for his paper “Investment and Financing Constraints: Evidence from the Funding of Corporate Pension Plans”. In 2011, he received the Smith Breeden Award for his outstanding research treatise on capital markets published in the Journal of Finance, “Public Pension Promises: How Big Are they and What Are Worth?”. Co-authored with Robert Novy-Marx. His other books include “Revenue Manipulation, Pension Assumptions, Management Investment Decisions” co-authored by Daniel Bergstresser and Mihil Desai, who received the Barclays Global Investor Best Symposium Paper from the European Financial Association and the Quarterly Journal of Economics. It was published in. Other studies have been published in Financial Research Reviews, Financial Economics Journal, and Political Economy Journal.

Margaret McKeleymond.

McKellaymond: Education Reform

Margaret McKaleymond has been the founder and director of Stanford University’s Center for Educational Achievements (CREDO) since its inception in 1999. The CREDO team conducts rigorous and independent analysis and evaluation of promising programs aimed at improving student performance. K-12 public school. Their motto is to let the data speak. The team works with educational institutions in 30 states to perform large-scale analysis. CREDO’s investigations and reports are trusted by the US Department of Education, the Governor, state high school officers, state legislators, courts, other policy makers, and the media. Proponents and opponents also pointed out CREDO’s findings, shifting the discussion of past evidence controversies into more substantive ones. She is a regular source of local and national media, including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, and Denver Post. Mackes’ deep belief in building the ability to improve program and policy analysis has found its place through services in advisory boards, technical resource groups, and peer review panels. She was selected as a Pahara Aspen Education Fellow for her leadership in US education policy.

For more information, please visit the Innovate Alabama website.

