“Assassin’s Creed Valhara” is on sale with a discount of over 40% plus a bonus, Ubisoft says





Ubisoft has announced that the blockbuster game Assassin's Creed Valhara is on sale for up to 42% off.

Ubisoft’s latest game “Assassin’s Creed Valhara” from the famous “Assassin’s Creed” series has been released. Video game companies have announced that gamers have a chance to get it while it’s hot and humid, with prices reaching up to 42% off. In the game market.

Don’t miss the “Assassin’s Creed Valhara” sale

Gamers around the world have already heard of “Assassin’s Creed” as a popular game series about men wandering in search of magic along their journeys of different times.

A report by French game company Tech Radar reports that the action series was successfully launched in November 2020. Ubisoft added that next-generation console players have marked “Assassin’s Creed Valhara” with positive feedback on sales performance.

Gamers can now get “Assassin’s Creed Valhara” at a significant discount, allowing them to save even more while playing the game to the fullest. This is a limited time event, so you should buy a product for the console early.

For Xbox One gamers, you’ll get a shocking 42% discount, so you can only play the game for $ 34.99, compared to the original price of $ 59.99. PlayStation 4 players will get $ 20 off Assassin’s Creed Valhara, and PlayStation 5 gamers will get a $ 20.11 discount. Those who play Ubisoft’s previous games will be given a bonus free shipping to save money.

“We are delighted with the enthusiastic response from the players and would like to thank our fans for their great support. Offering this game in a pandemic was a real tour for our team. It’s great to see players enjoying the game so much.”” Assassin’s Creed Valhara “producer Julian La Ferriere said.

How to find “Assassin’s Creed Valhara”?

“Assassin’s Creed” is a must for gamers seeking adventure and thrills. Past editions of the game, developed by Ubisoft Montreal, take players into epic realms, where they reveal secrets, tragedy, mysteries, and even revelations.

By crossing the land of Valhalla, you will immerse yourself in the world of Vikings stepping into Norway. Battle-type gamers who like to kill more enemies can fully immerse themselves in stylish battles on spectacular terrain and confrontations with unique enemies.

Play as Eivor Varinsdottir, either male or female in the game. In addition, according to GameSpot, Valhalla’s birth will be a Raven following the Norse mythological Odin Raven, rather than the standard eagle of the “Assassin’s Creed” version of the past. Character selection is even compared to “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey,” where players can choose between Alexios and Cassandra.

If you love Scandinavian legends, this is no mistake. You can also meet Thor, Loki, Freyja and other Asgard characters in the game. The rest is up to you, so buy now before the game continues to sell.

This is Asgard’s sneak peak.

