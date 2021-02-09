Terraria dev will cancel the Stadia port after Google has disabled your email account for 3 weeks.





What if Google disables cloud life? I don’t even know Andrew Spinks, co-author of Terraria games and president of Re-Logic Games, but declared Google “responsible” and canceled Terraria’s porting to the Stadia platform.

Co-designed by Spinks, Terraria was first released for Windows in 2011 and sold over 30 million copies across PCs, consoles, and mobile devices, posted in an official forum last year.

According to the official Twitter account, the problem started when Re-Logic Games received an email about the YouTube channel. “There was a TOS. [Terms of Service] Although it is a breach, the account will not be struck because it is likely to be accidental.

“Three days later, my entire Google account (including YT, Gmail, all Google apps, and those purchased from the Google Play store for over 15 years) was disabled without warning or redemption. This account has many business features. It has an impact because it’s linked, which is very important to us, “says Re-Logic.

The YouTube channel itself is not disabled, only access is disabled.

The complaint was discovered on Twitter by YouTube Support, which provides a link to the standard Google account recovery process. “We tried this process twice and received an auto-reply that rejected the request,” says Re-Logic.

It was late last month. Currently, the issue doesn’t seem to be fixed yet. “My account has been disabled for over 3 weeks. I don’t know why yet. After using all the resources, I need to resolve this. I just did nothing,” said Spinks. I will. “My smartphone is no longer able to access the multi-thousands of dollars app on Google Play. I just purchased LOTR4K and can’t complete it. I have completely lost my Google Drive data. I can’t access the YouTube channel. I have lost access to my gmail address for over 15 years.

“I never violate your terms of service, so I can’t do this except to decide to burn this bridge. Think of it as burned. Terraria on Google Stadia has been cancelled. My company will end your support. The platform will move forward. I will not be involved in companies that are less focused on customers and partners. It is my responsibility to do business with you. “

The case wouldn’t be noticeable, except that users weren’t the first to complain about poor treatment in a one-sided relationship with tech giants, especially Google. Users complain that it is difficult to get an automated response, or a similarly non-beneficial response from support, and it is difficult to find and fix the real reasons for bans and blocks. ..

The impact of a disabled Google account is significant, and can affect not only access to data held by Google, such as email history and files in Drive, but also other services where Google login is used for authentication. there is.

If the ban isn’t justified, the best approach is to yell out on social media, which is what Spinks is doing. In his case, he also states that he will not develop Terraria for Google’s Stadia platform.

Earlier this month, Stadia’s Veep Phil Harrison announced that it would close its in-house studio. “We’re not going to invest any more in providing exclusive content from our in-house development team beyond the games planned for the time being,” he said. The platform itself continues, Harrison adds: “We are expanding our efforts to help game developers and publishers leverage platform technology to deliver games directly to players.”

Terraria’s cancellation doesn’t help with that strategy, but it’s completely unclear if the left side of Google’s account blocking algorithm and the right side of Stadia’s developer platform will communicate.

I contacted Google for comment, but so far it’s only one side of the story. Moreover, if Spinks regains their account, it’s almost uncomfortable for an individual who faces similar problems but lacks the prominence of millions of sales-selling game developers.

