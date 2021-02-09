GTA6 rivals have the potential to become a VR experience with endless virtual gameplay





The key point “Everywhere” is presumed to be a VR game with unlimited content The game is expected to be comparable to “GTA 6” in terms of game size Currently developed by a former Rockstar Games employee Is

Rumors, leaks and speculation in Grand Theft Auto 6 suggest that it will be Rockstar’s biggest and most ambitious game to date. However, an indie developer named Build A Rocket Boy Games, headed by a former Rockstar employee, locks by creating a larger title featuring almost unlimited content that could fully support VR. I challenged the vision of a star.

The title of the problem is called Everywhere. The game is set in a world where technology has revolutionized the world in which humans live.

Except for this brief overview, the developers have not yet provided any other information about gameplay, settings, or other plot points. However, they emphasize that the game puts the entire player community at the center of development.

This statement means that the creation tools are readily available so that players can create their own content for the game. This feature is similar to how you can use VRChat to allow players to create their own player avatars, worlds, and even game modes.

The curious Redditor Nestor Site has posted details of a number of patents that Build A Rocket Boy filed with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in 2020.

This includes system patents on how the game world is created and how players interact with objects in the game, multiplayer rhythm game patents, and VR, another company belonging to Build A. -Includes Chitech patents. Leslie Benzies, owner of Rocket Boys.

A patent called “Systems and Methods for Providing Computer Generation Environments” was published on February 2, 2020, and “Multiplayer Games” was published on December 24, 2020.

World-generation patents in the game suggest that Everywhere may be a VR game, or at least support virtual reality machines such as the HTC Vive and Valve Index. The patent also suggests that the game features an overworld that acts as a social hub and many smaller worlds that act as different game modes.

If any of these speculations prove to be true, everywhere players can expect a large, highly immersive game where almost everything is possible.

