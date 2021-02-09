Forza Horizon 4 Hot Wheels Expansion: New Car Pack Coming Soon





Great news for Forza fans-more toys are coming to the game! The “Forza For Horizon 4” Hot Wheels Legend Car Pack is coming soon. The toy package is reminiscent of the “Forza Horizon 3” Hot Wheels DLC arcade surprise.

(Photo: Screenshot by DungG Youtube)

What’s in the Hot Wheels Legendary Car Pack?

The new Hot Wheels Legendary Car pack includes a new set of vehicles inspired by the “Forza” toys. However, according to Games Radar, the Horizon 4 Hot Wheels Legend Car Pack doesn’t seem to have a complete toy experience like the “Forza Horizon 3” or “Lego Speed ​​Champions” extensions. Both of these games offer a more attractive toy package compared to the fairly descreen legendary car package offered in Forza Horizon 4.

Recent sneak peaks reveal that unlike the toy experience on the bright orange Hot Wheels track, there are no physics-contrary additions to the race. Still, alongside the next release of Forza Horizon 4, it brings a whole new experience to the game, so it’s still worth the fun.

read more: [WATCH] Toyota returns to Forza Horizon 4 with 4th generation Supra RZ

About the upcoming Forza Horizon 4 on Steam

Immediately after the announcement that “Forza Horizon” 4 will be released on Steam, Microsoft and Playground Games are making fun of fans about the upcoming Horizon 4 Hot Wheels Legends car pack. “Forza Horizon 4” will be available in the Steam version by March 9th, according to PC Mag reports. This is the first time Forza has landed on Steam. The Hot Wheels Car Pack, on the other hand, is still an “upcoming” event, and the exact date has not yet been revealed by Microsoft or Playground games.

By installing it on Steam, more PC gamers will be able to enjoy racing games. Last year 2018, the Forza game was released in 2018 and is now available on Windows PCs and Xbox. However, selling the game in its digital store, which currently sells for $ 59.99, was Microsoft’s best decision. Now Steam is available and “Forza Horizon 4” will be able to reach more players on the market.

With the announcement of Microsoft and Playground Games, Steam’s “Forza Horizon 4” will be available in a cross-play version. This means you can compete and ride with a variety of online players accessible from the Windows Store and Xbox. Landing on Steam for the first time, this game is perfect for playing against friends and competitors online.

Other latest updates include the first leak from Forza Horizon 5 and the ongoing forecast for the next Forza Motorsport. Stay tuned for more information on upcoming Hot Wheels Legendary Car Packs.

