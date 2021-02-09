This is the first look of the upcoming Android 12 OS





The first Android 12 Developer Preview is just around the corner, and the first OS research has just surfaced. These Android 12 design mockups show a significant change from a design perspective.

That’s not what many expected, but it seems to work. Look at the gallery below the article to see the RKBDI design concept shared by XDA.

These screenshots provide the first look of the upcoming Android 12 OS

These allegedly come from Google briefings with OEM partners. In these screenshots, you can see that the theme is sand, not black or white. This is because the UI fits the wallpaper and we adopted a colorway to create our own theme.

This is a feature that was rumored to come. We recently wrote that Android 12 will probably get a new theme system that makes this possible, and you go there.

There are also some conversation widgets such as recent messages and missed calls. These seem to be offered in a 2×1 aspect ratio. You will also notice that the Pixel Launcher is left justified while the weather widget is above the day / date information.

I also expected some changes to the widget screen. This is no longer a carousel, but a scrollable list, at least based on the information provided here you can see.

Notification cards are also different and more rounded

The notification sheet is also displayed here and the background is blurry. The card you get for notifications is greatly rounded. This is yet another change compared to Android 11.

Android 12 appears in a fairly obvious way when the microphone and camera are activated. Depending on where you are in the UI, the green pill will shrink to a dot in the upper right corner.

The gallery below contains quite a few screenshots, so take a closer look and notice the various changes. Please note that some changes may be made before Android 12 is released.

By the way, if Google intends to stick to last year’s schedule, the first developer preview will drop at some point this month.

