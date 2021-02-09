Cyberpunk 2077 Studio victims of ransomware attack, threatening data breach





CD Projekt states that it was hacked by an attacker who was able to access the internal network, encrypt some devices and collect specific data from a Polish video game company. The developers of Cyberpunk 2077 do not succumb to requests or negotiate with attackers and do not believe that the personal data of players or service users is at stake.

In a tweet revealing the hack, the company shared a ransom note left by a hacker who claimed to have accessed the source code for Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3, Gwent, and the unreleased versions of The Witcher 3. If the hacker does not reach an agreement, the source code along with internal legal, personnel and financial documents.

CD Projekt said in its statement that it protected its IT infrastructure and began restoring data from a intact backup. Not only IT forensics experts but also the relevant authorities have been notified.

This attack follows the launch of Cyberpunk 2077, which the developers had trouble with. The game was released with numerous bugs and performance issues on the PC and was barely playable on older consoles. Sony then pulled the game out of the PlayStation Store and offered a refund to the player, but Microsoft also offers a refund.

CD Projekt has been heavily criticized for releasing a game that critics claim to be incomplete. The company has pledged to address the performance issues of Cyberpunk 2077 with a series of patches. We are currently facing a proceeding from an investor claiming that the game’s performance was misunderstood before its release. Developers have also been criticized for reports that employees were forced to work long hours in the months leading up to the release of the game.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos