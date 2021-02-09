Take a surprise action, Nintendo Switch conquered Europe in 2020





© Nintendo

Listen, we think Switch is doing an incredible business right now. Nintendo’s system has won crowns in North America, Japan and the United Kingdom, and has been confirmed to be the top dog in mainland Europe.

Sales tracker GSD (thanks, GamesIndustry.biz), which collects data from European regions such as Benerx, France, Switzerland, Scandinavia and Poland, made Switch the most popular gaming platform in Europe last year, increasing sales by 22%. PS4 sold out almost 3: 1 and PS5 came in 3rd place. The Xbox Series X was fourth, followed by the Xbox One.

When it comes to software, Nintendo is Europe’s largest box game publisher, with 28% of the market share. EA was second at about half that rate. Ubisoft has taken the lead in digital sales, and EA is again second (Nintendo does not share specific digital sales data).

FIFA 21 was Europe’s most popular video game in 2020, considering both physical and digital sales. Animal Crossing: New Horizons was third, but it doesn’t actually contain a copy of the game you downloaded, so it’s more likely to actually be ranked higher. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was 6th and Super Mario 3D All Stars was 12th. Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition, Ring Fit Adventure, and Super Mario Party were 15th, 18th, and 20th, respectively, while Switch’s best-selling Just Dance 2021 was 19th.

GSD Annual 2020 Top 20 Video Games (Digital + Physical) Position Title 1 FIFA 21 (EA) 2 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 3 Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) * 4 FIFA 20 (EA) 5 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (Activision Blizzard) 6 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo) * 7 The Last of Us Part 2 (Sony) 8 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft) 9 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 10 Red Dead Redemption 2 ( Rockstar) 11 NBA 2K20 (2K game) 12 Super Mario 3D All-Star (Nintendo) * 13 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft) 14 Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Project) * 15 Minecraft: Switch Edition (Nintendo / Microsoft) * 16 Ghost of Tsushima (Sony) 17 Assassin Reed Odyssey (Ubisoft) 18 Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) 19 Just Dance 2020 20 Super Mario Party (Nintendo) *

* Digital data is not available

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos